Orchard Park's Craig Dana to resign as football coach after long tenure with program

Orchard Park’s Craig Dana has decided to step down after four seasons as the Quakers' head football coach and 22 seasons with the program.
He’s aware of how quickly word spreads and made sure he informed his players first before they saw any news on social media.
“I wanted to make sure the people that heard it first that I wanted to tell in person were my players,” he said Wednesday. “Everything’s fine, everyone’s good, my family’s fine. I wasn’t being forced to leave.”
Dana said part of the reason he decided to step down is to focus on his family. As his sons get older, he wants to be able to attend important events.
“I have two boys, a senior in high school and a freshman in high school,” he said. “There are times during the football season where it’s really difficult to do the job at the level that I like to do the job at, which is coaching football at Orchard Park and being there for my family. The next couple years, those conflicts will become more prevalent and difficult to manage.”
During the offseason is when Dana said he really started to look at his future. Just a few years ago, he envisioned himself as the lead man until he retired, but after some thinking and conversations, he said he wanted to be fair to his Orchard Park and immediate family.
Dana became the defensive coordinator in 2012 and the head coach for the 2018 season, succeeding Gene Tundo, who had led the Quakers for 24 seasons. Dana led Orchard Park to a 25-11 record and two Section VI Class AA finals appearances.
“I caught a lot of people by surprise,” Dana said. “I wanted to make sure that I did it in a timely manner and it was a good time to transition to a new coach and not wait until the summer.”
Although Dana isn’t coaching, he plans to return to the sideline in the future when he feels the time is right.
“I’ve never not coached or played football,” he said. “It’s just something that I love and am passionate about. In three or four years from now, definitely coming back to OP at any level or something like that, definitely. Like I told my players, ‘I’m not retiring. It’s not my funeral, I’m not leaving, I’m not moving.’ ”
Along with emphasizing that his passion for football is still present, he also informed his players he’ll still be present in their lives. Whether it’s attending games, practices or in any way he can be of assistance. He’s a fixture in the community and said there will always been an open line of communication with whomever wants to contact him.
Dana would like to be involved in the process of finding his successor and would give his opinion if the district asks.