Orchard Park's Craig Dana to resign after five seasons as their head coach, 22 overall years with program

Orchard Park’s Craig Dana has decided to step down after four seasons as the Quakers' head football coach and 22 seasons with the program.

He’s aware of how quickly word spreads and made sure he informed his players first before they saw any news on social media.

“I wanted to make sure the people that heard it first that I wanted to tell in person were my players,” he said Wednesday. “Everything’s fine, everyone’s good, my family’s fine. I wasn’t being forced to leave.”

Dana said part of the reason he decided to step down is to focus on his family. As his sons get older, he wants to be able to attend important events.

“I have two boys, a senior in high school and a freshman in high school,” he said. “There are times during the football season where it’s really difficult to do the job at the level that I like to do the job at, which is coaching football at Orchard Park and being there for my family. The next couple years, those conflicts will become more prevalent and difficult to manage.”