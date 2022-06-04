Orchard Park's 'Cardiac Kids' run out of comebacks in Class AA regional loss to McQuaid

ROCHESTER – The Orchard Park baseball team ran out of rallies.

The Quakers, just as they did in the Section VI Class AA championship game, fell behind 5-0 after two innings to Rochester’s McQuaid Jesuit in the Far West Regionals Saturday at Monroe Community College.

Starting pitcher Daniel McAliney and the powerful Knights lineup made sure that there would be no comeback for coach Chuck Senn’s self-described “Cardiac Kids,” pounding out 12 hits in an 11-1 victory that was called in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Orchard Park (17-6), which entered sectionals as the fourth seed, defeated top-seeded Lancaster in the sectional semifinals and No. 2 Williamsville North in the final to earn the trip to Rochester.

“We beat the best teams in our area, so we deserved to be here,” Senn said. “We just didn’t have it today and you have to tip your hat to McQuaid, that’s one heck of a ballclub.”

The Knights (17-5), who won the state Class AA title in 2019, won their third Far West Regional title in six years. Orchard Park, which defeated McQuaid 4-3 in this round in 2015, is the last Section VI team to reach the state baseball semifinals in the largest classification.

McAliney, a 6-foot-4 senior righthander who is committed to play at Binghamton University, worked out of trouble to strand a runner at third in the first inning and limited the Quakers to three hits while striking out five.

“When he gets his breaking ball over, he is very effective,” McQuaid coach Tony Fuller said. “I am more proud of him for the way that he battled out there when we made some mistakes in the field behind him.”

Luca Ciaramitaro led the McQuaid offense with three hits and Tanner Degrazia added two. Catcher CJ Phelps drove in three runs. Eight Knights had hits.

“They barreled the ball,” Senn said. “It seemed like when we played back that they hit the ball in and when we played in they hit the ball deep.”

The Quakers, who carried a six-game winning streak into Saturday, scored their lone run in the third inning as second baseman Roman Gocella reached on an error and came home on a one-out double by right fielder Sean Becker.

Gocella and designated hitter Adam Velasquez had the other hits for Orchard Park.

Robert Leach started and pitched two innings for the Quakers. Jack Wisniewski kept McQuaid off the board in the third and fourth innings before the Knights erupted for six runs on six hits to close out the game in the fifth.

“One through nine they swung the bats at a high level,” Fuller said. “The team offense was good today.”

McQuaid will play either Commack of Section XI or Massapequa of Section VIII in the state semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday at Binghamton University.

Senn and his staff knew the Knights would be a difficult matchup and the Quakers' head coach praised the resilience of his team, which will graduate 14 seniors.

“They play for each other more than they play for themselves, and it shows,” Senn said. “You might get a team with this kind of character once a decade. As a coaching staff, we are proud of these kids and I can’t emphasize that enough.”