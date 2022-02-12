Orchard Park wins Section VI team title in Class A boys swimming

The Section VI, Class A boys swimming championships were a battle of different approaches. Lancaster relied on the individual brilliance of its stars, while Orchard Park sent swimmers out in waves to try to overwhelm its opponents.
At the end of the meet at Clarence High School on Saturday night, there was some glory for everybody.
Orchard Park came away with the team title. The Quakers finished with 389 points, which was good for a 122-point win over Lancaster. Third place went to Lockport (234.5).
“We talk about that it takes a team,” coach Phil Aronica said. “These guys work really, really hard. They understand that they are swimming for each other, and they had a fantastic weekend.”
Orchard Park wrapped up the title in the next-to-last race, the 100 breast. The Quakers finished second, third and fourth to pile up 48 points while Lancaster was scoreless.
What’s more, Orchard Park also earned its first win of the night in the last event. Perhaps inspired by the surprising walk-up music the team chose for the 400 free relay – “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey – the Quakers combined for a time of 3:19.80. OP featured Josh Stegner, Dennis Choroser, Liam Clark, and Jaxon Bruzgul.
“That was Josh Stegner, the captain,” Aronica said with a laugh about the musical choice. “Sure – I’ll credit that for the victory. They are the ones swimming; they work hard.”
The toughest decision of the night probably was figuring out which Lancaster swimmer deserved to be named the most outstanding of the Class A competition.
Ian Hewett won the 200 IM in 1:57.52, finishing more than three seconds ahead of Clark. He had set a pool record in the event in the preliminaries on Thursday. Later he was an easy winner in the 100 back (51.96), finishing almost three seconds ahead of Andrew Quealy of Clarence.
Aaron Gasiewicz had an argument as well. The Legends’ junior won the closest race of the night in the 50 free, finishing .07 ahead of Paul Wissel of Niagara Wheatfield. Then Gasiewicz took the 100 fly in 50.10, breaking his own Clarence pool record that was set two days ago.
Just to add to the fun, both Hewett and Gasiewicz were part of two winning relay teams. In both the 200 medley and 200 free, they joined with Dominic Mintz and Luke Heary in winning.
Hewett won the award, although he brought Gasiewicz along to accept the hardware. It would have been appropriate to cut it in half.
Hewett, a senior, has been pointing toward this time of year for months.
“We’ve been looking forward to this. We thought we could place quite high in all the events, particularly in the relays,” Hewett said. “Our relays really performed. We’ve been putting in the work all season.”
Hewett was happy just to take part in one more Section VI championship. The competition was wiped out last season due to Covid-19.
“It’s definitely more fun in a big meet like this,” Hewett said. “I think our whole team, including the relays, can go a lot faster in the state meet.”
In other events, Kyle Priset of Clarence captured the 200 free in 1:52.27. His teammate on the Red Devils, Ryan Manning, captured the diving crown with 393.35 points. Trailing the junior were Aiden Armenia of Orchard Park (339.10) and Meyer Talbett of Jamestown (316.45).
Eighth-grader Aidan Morgan of Lockport took home the honors in the 100 free, finishing in 48.91. Brady Garcia of the Kenmore team won the 500 free in 4:58.38; the first five finishers in that race were no older than sophomores. Wissel was the winner of the 100 breast (59.69) – the only swimmer in that race to break one minute.