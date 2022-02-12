Orchard Park wins Section VI team title in Class A boys swimming

“That was Josh Stegner, the captain,” Aronica said with a laugh about the musical choice. “Sure – I’ll credit that for the victory. They are the ones swimming; they work hard.”

The toughest decision of the night probably was figuring out which Lancaster swimmer deserved to be named the most outstanding of the Class A competition.

Ian Hewett won the 200 IM in 1:57.52, finishing more than three seconds ahead of Clark. He had set a pool record in the event in the preliminaries on Thursday. Later he was an easy winner in the 100 back (51.96), finishing almost three seconds ahead of Andrew Quealy of Clarence.

Aaron Gasiewicz had an argument as well. The Legends’ junior won the closest race of the night in the 50 free, finishing .07 ahead of Paul Wissel of Niagara Wheatfield. Then Gasiewicz took the 100 fly in 50.10, breaking his own Clarence pool record that was set two days ago.

Just to add to the fun, both Hewett and Gasiewicz were part of two winning relay teams. In both the 200 medley and 200 free, they joined with Dominic Mintz and Luke Heary in winning.