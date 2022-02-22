Orchard Park, Williamsville North to meet for Section VI Large Schools boys hockey title

Michael Robertson scored two power-play goals in the third period to help break open a tight contest and lift Orchard Park to a 5-0 victory over Clarence in the Section VI Large Schools semifinals on Monday at LECOM Harborcenter.
Orchard Park, now 19-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state, will face No. 2 seed Williamsville North on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. for the championship. The game will be played at LECOM Harborcenter. Clarence ended the season 12-8-2.
The game was scoreless through two periods when Tyler Kelley broke the stalemate with a goal 4:21 into the third period with assists from Chris Berdysiak and Jack Roberts. Roberts made it 2-0 just 21 seconds later with assists from Tyler Menz and Sean Becker.
Menz scored a goal off assists from Brandon Licursi and Kelley with 13:58 remaining before Robertson scored twice. His first goal came off assists from Presley Schiltz and Menz. Kelley and Menz assisted on Robertson’s second goal.
Orchard Park goalie Michael Pohrte stopped all 13 shots he faced. Clarence’s Benjamin Shoemaker made 36 saves.
In the other semifinal, Josh Bianchi scored with 1:38 remaining in overtime to give Williamsville North a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over No. 3 Lancaster.
Bianchi, assisted by James Kasperek and Chris Mosher, ended the marathon to send Williamsville North into the championship game.
Lancaster (10-8-2) took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Dawson Pyc and Carson Schlager. Williamsville North (13-5-3) made it 2-1 in the second period on a goal by Ryan Stoeckel, with assists from Ryan Bailey and Mosher. But Reed Lasker, with assists from Pyc and Andrew Usinski, gave Lancaster a 3-1 lead with 13:45 left in the third period before Williamsville North began its comeback.
Eric Cunningham scored with 8:49 left to cut the lead to 3-2 and then Mosher tied it with 3:38 to go with assists from Kasperek and Danny Shalumov.
Williamsville North goalie Colin McDermott made 19 saves and Lancaster goalie Alex Glofka made 36 saves.
Commitments and signings
• Seven West Seneca athletes took part in recent signing ceremonies. West Seneca East football players Noah Workman and Kooper Aiken will join the new football program at Hilbert College. From West Seneca West, Noah and Bennett Petrik – both All-Western New York first-team selections in volleyball – formally confirmed their college destinations. Noah is heading to D’Youville College and Bennett to SUNY New Paltz. Grace Miltenberger will bowl at Medaille College, and track athlete Raelyn Vadala is heading to Division II Bluefield State College. Also, West Seneca West record-setting running back Isaiah Simmons has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from FCS Stony Brook. Simmons said he declined FCS and Division II offers to opt for Stony Brook.
• Courtney McClaney, a 5-10 shooting guard/small forward at Cardinal O’Hara, has committed to Benedict College in Columbia, S.C.
• Frontier quarterback Austin Lippert has announced his plans to attend Mercyhurst University. He threw for 608 yards and six touchdowns as Frontier went 8-3.
• Micah Willink, a tight end/defensive end for Clymer-Sherman-Panama has committed to Heidelberg University in Ohio.