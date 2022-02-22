Orchard Park, Williamsville North to meet for Section VI Large Schools boys hockey title

Michael Robertson scored two power-play goals in the third period to help break open a tight contest and lift Orchard Park to a 5-0 victory over Clarence in the Section VI Large Schools semifinals on Monday at LECOM Harborcenter.

Orchard Park, now 19-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state, will face No. 2 seed Williamsville North on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. for the championship. The game will be played at LECOM Harborcenter. Clarence ended the season 12-8-2.

The game was scoreless through two periods when Tyler Kelley broke the stalemate with a goal 4:21 into the third period with assists from Chris Berdysiak and Jack Roberts. Roberts made it 2-0 just 21 seconds later with assists from Tyler Menz and Sean Becker.

Menz scored a goal off assists from Brandon Licursi and Kelley with 13:58 remaining before Robertson scored twice. His first goal came off assists from Presley Schiltz and Menz. Kelley and Menz assisted on Robertson’s second goal.

Orchard Park goalie Michael Pohrte stopped all 13 shots he faced. Clarence’s Benjamin Shoemaker made 36 saves.

In the other semifinal, Josh Bianchi scored with 1:38 remaining in overtime to give Williamsville North a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over No. 3 Lancaster.