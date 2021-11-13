Orchard Park, West Seneca West boys volleyball lose in Far West Regionals

The two Section VI boys volleyball champions saw their playoff runs come to an end Saturday as West Seneca West and Orchard Park lost in the Far West Regionals at Orchard Park.

West Seneca West lost to Section V champion Spencerport in five sets in Division 2 and Orchard Park lost to Penfield in four in Division 1.

West Seneca West lost the first set 25-19 after rebounding from an early deficit to take a late lead. The Indians won the second set 25-20 and the third set 25-22. However, the favored Rangers stormed back, earning a 25-23 win in the fourth set and taking the fifth set 15-13.

“We had nothing to lose,” West Seneca West coach Brett Widman said. “Our kids just played their hearts out. They knew that they were the underdog, but I have to be honest: Watching this game, I don’t see how we were the underdog. We were just as good. It was a coin-flip match.”

Bennett Petrik led the Indians with 15 kills, while Duncan Tenhagen had 12. Noah Petrik had five aces.

“Every single guy gave 100%. Nobody dogged it; nobody gave up,” Widman said.