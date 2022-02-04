 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orchard Park tennis star Kelly Barnes finds her place at St. Bonaventure
0 comments

Orchard Park tennis star Kelly Barnes finds her place at St. Bonaventure

Support this work for $1 a month
Clarence Orchard Park Tennis

Orchard Park's Kelly Barnes hits to Clarence player Julia Laspro during the Section VI Division girls singles championship on Oct. 2, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

The rejection emails in Orchard Park senior Kelly Barnes’ inbox had become overbearing. Each denial was a shake closer to awakening her from the dream of playing collegiate tennis.

After months of sending emails, Barnes selected St. Bonaventure as the school that met her wants. 

“Your UTR [Universal Tennis Ranking] number isn’t high enough for my team,” was a message delivered by some coaches. “Sorry, you can’t play for us.” 

Despite Barnes’ UTR being a six, the bluntness she received was a blow to the ego. 

“It was definitely really disappointing,” Barnes said. ”Just getting an email and being like, ‘You can’t play for my team.’ It was really disappointing. Sometimes I did question if I could play at a high level. If I can’t play at a high level and I have to go to a lesser school, is that going to compromise what I’m getting on the academic side? That definitely went through my head.”

Along her pursuit of trying to receive a college offer, a coach candidly told her, “I’m only recruiting eights and nines right now.” 

The UTR metric was created during the 2000s to objectively assess a player’s skill level and has changed how tennis players are viewed and recruited. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association partnered with UTR in August.

Barnes didn’t let a number, or someone’s opinion discourage her from earning a high-level opportunity. She knew all it took was one coach to believe in her as much as she believed in herself.

“I want to play tennis,” she told herself. “I can play tennis at a great school and still have a great academic program.’”

That coach turned out to be St. Bonaventure's Michael Bates and he is among the reasons that she has signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the Bonnies. Orchard Park had a formal ceremony for her signing this week.

Barnes, a four-time ECIC I All-Star in singles, qualified for the state tournament three times and she and doubles partner Miya Clinard reached the state final in October.

She had a particular interest in St. Bonaventure, but initially didn’t get a response from Bates to her email.

Barnes then decided to use Chris Horgan, her Orchard Park coach, as a resource. Horgan is a 1978 Bona graduate and played tennis at the school. His daughter, Eileen, was a 2010 Bona graduate and played for Bates.

“I called him in the summer to say, ‘You know, she’d be a terrific candidate for the team,’ ” Horgan said. “Just to let him know of her interest to play at Bonaventure, but also to let him know she’d be a terrific person to have on his team.”

Horgan’s outreach helped connect the prospect and coach and put things in motion. Bates and Barnes began constantly communicating, especially when they couldn’t meet face to face due to Covid restrictions.

“Bonaventure definitely always stuck out to me, just because it was easy to talk to the coach,” she said. “I connected with him right away … there was an immediate connection I felt with Bonaventure.”

As the two continued to grow their relationship, Barnes’ interest in the program blossomed. She began watching the team's matches and knew she wanted to become a Bonnie. The school had everything she wanted. Proximity to home, being Division I, and having a respectable academic program. 

She visited campus in mid-December, and on New Year’s Eve, she officially signed to join the program.

She also had given consideration to some Division II options, and Dayton and Niagara were a couple of schools in the mix. 

“Right now, she’s a highly skilled player,” Horgan said. “I expect her upside to be even greater and have her potential develop more when she’s playing against top-notch competition every day in practice. I have no doubt her games going to go to another level.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz looks ahead to Super Bowl 56

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News