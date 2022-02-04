Orchard Park tennis star Kelly Barnes finds her place at St. Bonaventure

Barnes didn’t let a number, or someone’s opinion discourage her from earning a high-level opportunity. She knew all it took was one coach to believe in her as much as she believed in herself.

“I want to play tennis,” she told herself. “I can play tennis at a great school and still have a great academic program.’”

That coach turned out to be St. Bonaventure's Michael Bates and he is among the reasons that she has signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the Bonnies. Orchard Park had a formal ceremony for her signing this week.

Barnes, a four-time ECIC I All-Star in singles, qualified for the state tournament three times and she and doubles partner Miya Clinard reached the state final in October.

She had a particular interest in St. Bonaventure, but initially didn’t get a response from Bates to her email.

Barnes then decided to use Chris Horgan, her Orchard Park coach, as a resource. Horgan is a 1978 Bona graduate and played tennis at the school. His daughter, Eileen, was a 2010 Bona graduate and played for Bates.