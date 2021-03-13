Orchard Park swimming medley sets sectional record in Erie Bracket final

Orchard Park's 200-yard medley relay set a Section VI record in the event on Friday in the No. 1 seeded Quakers' 108-68 victory over visiting No. 3 Williamsville East in the Erie Bracket championship final.

Patrick McGrone, Luke Sapio, Andrew Descovich and Joshua Stegner won in 1:34.56, an All-America qualifying time.

Sapio and Descovich each won two individual events for Orchard Park. Sapio swam a personal best to win the 200 freestyle in 1:44.22, a state meet qualifying time, and won the 100 breaststroke in an Orchard Park record 58.29 seconds.

Descovich won the 50 in a personal best and state meet qualifying time of 21.66 seconds and the 100 butterfly in another personal best and state qualifying 52.88.

McGrone, in the 100 backstroke (53.52), and Aidan Armenia, in the 1-meter diving (218.75 points), were other individual winners for Orchard Park, which also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:26.62.

Section VI record holder Andrew Clough of Williamsville East won the 200 individual medley in the All-America qualifying time of 1:50.60 and the 100 freestyle in 46.44, a personal best.

Jason Creed of the Flames won the 500 freestyle in 4:50.27 and East's 400 freestyle relay also triumphed in 3:18.83.