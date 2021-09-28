Orchard Park sweeps Amherst, advances to Section VI girls team tennis Division I final

Kelly Barnes, Maya Clinard and Malloy Musterait scored straight-set wins in singles and Orchard Park won all four doubles matches Tuesday in a 7-0 triumph over visiting Amherst in their Division 1 semifinal match of the Section VI girls team tennis playoffs.

Barnes defeated Anna Heat 6-0, 6-0; Clinard topped Meg Fabian 6-0, 6-0; and Musteraot triumphed over Jenny Hua 6-1, 6-1. Winning doubles teams for the Quakers were Olivia Bartosz and Kennedy Mills; Ava Mills and Madison Rozic; Amelia Pericak and Ashley Rozie; and Clarissa Azurin and Karina George.

Orchard Park will host Clarence or Williamsville East in the Division 1 final Saturday.

The semifinal between the teams Tuesday at Clarence was tied at 3-3 when play was suspended because of darkness. Clarence won all three singles points, but East won the first, second and fourth doubles. The third doubles match was suspended in the third set and will be completed Thursday to determine which team makes the final.