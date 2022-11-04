Orchard Park, Starpoint, East Aurora, CSP win Section VI girls cross country titles

Lillie Bogdan appeared to handle the Section VI Class A girls cross country championship race with ease.

After she completed the 3.1-mile course in 17 minutes, 49.31 seconds, and was recognized among the top finishers, the Frontier sophomore knew that returning to the state championship race was not a trouble-free task.

“The past couple years, it’s been so overwhelming,” said Bogdan, “as an eighth-grader and a ninth-grader, going into varsity, that’s insane, and coming in first today was mind-blowing. That’s the cherry on top of this entire seasons, and I’m excited to see what happens, the next few races I go to.”

Bogdan was one of four individual champions in the Section VI meet Friday at Alden High School, joining Shannon Zugelder of Starpoint (19:38.04) in Class B, defending state champion Angelina Napoleon of Allegany-Limestone (17.52.76) in Class C, and Tess Flikkema of Clymer-Sherman-Panama (20:27.67) in Class D.

Orchard Park won the Class A team championship, Starpoint won the Class B title, East Aurora won the Class C title and Clymer-Sherman-Panama won the Class D title. The Section VI team champion in each of the four classifications and the top five finishers from each race who are not on the championship teams advance to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association meet Nov. 12 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School in Verona.

According to Athletic.net, Bogdan has the second-fastest time in the state for a sophomore, behind Izzie Sullivan of Fayetteville-Manlius (17:30.2).

Bogdan’s closest competitor, Melinda Gatto of Niagara Wheatfield, finished second in 18:29.15. After Gatto completed the 3.1-mile course, she also considered how far she had come. Earlier this year, Gatto sustained an injury to her left foot while training for the steeplechase, and as she recovered, the doubt set in as to whether she would have the same competitive fire as a runner.

That feeling lingered until last week, when Gatto ran in the Niagara-Frontier League championship race – and won in 18:21.5. The win gave Gatto the “oomph” she needed to race into the sectional meet.

“I had myself convinced I was done, that I wasn’t going to be able to compete this year,” Gatto said. “But I had a breakthrough race and now I have the confidence to go out and do my thing.

“I thought I had stalled. Being able to get a personal record made me feel good about myself again, and made me ready to go into the rest of my cross-country season.”

Bogdan was in awe of Gatto’s path to a state championship berth.

“I’m so excited to see how Miranda does,” Bogdan said. “That’s insane, that you can go through an injury like that. I definitely know how that feels, having a stress fracture and then going into a race like that. It’s so difficult but when you see the results at the end of the day, it’s amazing.”

In the Class C race, Napoleon zipped through the 3.1-mile course and breezed past the finish line, then waited as the rest of her Allegany-Limestone teammates crossed the finish line.

Napoleon, the defending Class C state cross country champion who also won state titles in indoor and outdoor track, didn’t have to wait too long, either. As each of her teammates from the Gators, and she greeted each with a hug, a high five or an escort over to their team.

“They’re always there to lift me up, when I’m having a bad day, so I’m there to do the same,” Napoleon said. “That’s why I enjoy coming in first, because then I get to watch all of them and see their great finishes.”

East Aurora won the Class C team championship with 41 points, ahead of Allegany-Limestone (49).

Led by Kailyn Houghton, who finished fourth, the Blue Devils’ eight runners finished in the top 20: Houghton, Emilia O’Leary (sixth), Catherine Schoeneman (seventh), Hope Owens (10th), Samantha Hulme (14th), Lily Wangelin (15th), Katherine Maloney (17th) and Evelyn Hoak (18th).

“There was a lot of great competition in this race,” Allegany-Limestone’s Napoleon said. “Our girls competition, right now, for Section VI, are holding a lot of top-ten positions in the state, so that is really cool.”