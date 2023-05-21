Here are the Western New York softball coaches polls, with first-place votes in parentheses, through Friday's games.
Large schools
Rk. School Pts.
1. Orchard Park (6) 60
2. Williamsville East 45
3. Clarence 44
4. Niagara Wheatfield 40
5. Williamsville North 31
6. West Seneca East 25
7t. Williamsville South 23
7t. Frontier 23
9. Niagara Falls 15
10. Nardin 12
Others receiving votes: Grand Island 5, North Tonawanda 5, Lancaster 3.
Small schools
Rk. School Pts.
1. St. Mary's (7) 70
2. Depew 62
3. Iroquois 54
4. Olean 42
5. Westfield 36
6. East Aurora 34
7. Fredonia 28
8. Lake Shore 22
9. Akron 19
10. Portville 5
Others receiving votes: Randolph 5, Gowanda 2, Alden 2.