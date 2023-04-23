Here are the Western New York softball coaches polls, with first-place votes in parentheses, through Friday's games.
LARGE SCHOOLS
Rank Team Pts
1. Orchard Park (3) 46
2. Williamsville East (1) 40
3. West Seneca East 39
4. Frontier (1) 37
5. Williamsville South 25
6. Clarence 23
7. Nardin 13
8. Niagara Wheatfield 10
People are also reading…
9. Niagara Falls 9
10. Lancaster 7
Others receiving votes: Williamsville North 6; Grand Island 4; North Tonawanda 4; West Seneca West 4; Kenmore West 3; Sacred Heart 3; Lewiston-Porter 2.
SMALL SCHOOLS
Rank Team Pts
1. St Mary's (9) 98
2. Depew (1) 88
3. Olean 80
4. Lake Shore 69
5. Akron 36
6. Gowanda 26
7. Iroquois 23
8. Fredonia 19
9. Eden 17
10. East Aurora 14