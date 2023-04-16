Here are the first Western New York softball coaches polls of the 2023 season, with first-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
1. Orchard Park (2) 34
2. West Seneca East 27
3. Frontier (1) 24
4. Williamsville East 23
5. Williamsville South 20
6. Clarence 19
7. Williamsville North 17
8. Niagara Falls 16
9. Nardin (1) 12
People are also reading…
10. Grand Island 8
Others receiving votes: Niagara Wheatfield 7, North Tonawanda 4, Sacred Heart 3, Lancaster 1
Small schools
1. St Mary’s (5) 73
2. Depew (1) 70
3. Iroquois (1) 69
4. Lake Shore (1) 51
5t. Olean 45
5t. Alden 45
7. Gowanda 28
8. Akron 27
9. Eden 10
10. Fredonia 8
Apologies.
Depew 1
Lakeshore 1
Iroquois 1