Orchard Park senior Madison Stevenson's decision to commit to Howard isn't only about basketball

For an institution of higher education to earn the HBCU designation, it must have been established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 with the intention of primarily serving the African American community.

Stevenson’s parents, Bert and Deana, went from being initially surprised to all-in with the support once they learned of her college decision. In addition to wanting to learn more about her culture, Madison also wants to be someone who convinces other Division I talents that they don’t have to necessarily go to a cash-rich athletic program in a power conference or high-end mid-major league to get the most out of the college experience.

“Howard isn’t known for sports, and I want to be able to change that narrative,” Madison Stevenson said.

Stevenson averaged 11.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a junior. As a sophomore she finished the season averaging double figures in both categories.

“She wants to be kind of a trendsetter for the HBCUs because, no offense against other schools, but they already have notoriety,” Bert Stevenson said. “She wants to start a women’s movement for HBCUs. … There were several Division I schools recruiting her. One of them was my school, Temple. … But she wanted to make a name for herself and promote HBCU.