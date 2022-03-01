Orchard Park pours it on in large school hockey final

Orchard Park was led by forward Tyler Kelley, who finished the game with two goals and two assists. He showed the type of speed and skill that should have the senior playing at a higher level next year. (His future plans are uncertain at this time.)

“He’s been turning it on as of late,” Dannecker said. “He likes the big games, and the big stage.”

Kelley went to work right away in the first period, scoring off of a faceoff at 1:54. It was a rather pedestrian score, at least when compared to the Quakers’ next goal. That one, at 15:53 of the period, was a dazzling three-way passing play that resulted in an easy score for Brandon Licursi.

And it’s difficult to give up a first period lead when you don’t allow a shot on your own goal. OP had an 11-0 edge in that span.

“It’s been a goal of ours all year to start the game with good defense,” Kelley said. “Then comes the offense.”

Presley Schiltz made it 3-0 early in the second period by scoring on a rebound off a faceoff during a Quakers power play.