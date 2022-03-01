Orchard Park pours it on in large school hockey final

Forty seconds into the period during Monday night’s large school high school hockey championship, Williamsville North’s shot on goal resulted in a big cheer from the Spartans’ fans in the stands of the LECOM HarborCenter.
That’s because it was North’s first shot on goal of the game … and it came in the second period.
“You’re going to win some games if the shots are like that,” Orchard Park coach Josh Dannecker said. “You have to give a lot of credit to our D (defense). They’ve been great all year long.”
That single statistic might tell you everything about the way Orchard Park captured the championship game. The Quakers defeated the Spartans, 6-1, to take the title.
Orchard Park has dominated its competition this season. The Quakers are the top-ranked team in the state, and have only trailed a couple of times during the course of the year. They finished the Western New York portion of the schedule with a 20-0 record.
“We came into the year with high expectations, but I don’t think anyone thought it would go this well,” senior forward Tyler Kelley said. “20-0, Sectional champions – it’s been a great year so far.”
“This is our goal, to win the Section,” Dannecker said. “We played very well throughout the season.”
Orchard Park was led by forward Tyler Kelley, who finished the game with two goals and two assists. He showed the type of speed and skill that should have the senior playing at a higher level next year. (His future plans are uncertain at this time.)
“He’s been turning it on as of late,” Dannecker said. “He likes the big games, and the big stage.”
Kelley went to work right away in the first period, scoring off of a faceoff at 1:54. It was a rather pedestrian score, at least when compared to the Quakers’ next goal. That one, at 15:53 of the period, was a dazzling three-way passing play that resulted in an easy score for Brandon Licursi.
And it’s difficult to give up a first period lead when you don’t allow a shot on your own goal. OP had an 11-0 edge in that span.
“It’s been a goal of ours all year to start the game with good defense,” Kelley said. “Then comes the offense.”
Presley Schiltz made it 3-0 early in the second period by scoring on a rebound off a faceoff during a Quakers power play.
A spectacular sequence came later in the second period. North had the puck bouncing around the goal line of Orchard Park, but couldn’t quite score. Before anyone knew it, a long pass to Kelley at center ice sent him away on a breakaway. He pulled away from the defense, beat the goalie with a perfect shot, and skated around the boards with a first-class celebration. The officials reviewed the entire play, and ruled that North didn’t score and thus OP did.
Williamsville North got that goal back less than a minute later. Even so, the hill for the Spartans was much too high to climb on this night. Michael Robertson added some insurance with two goals in the third period.
Orchard Park will play Victor of Section V for the regional championship at SUNY Brockport on Saturday afternoon. The state tournament will be held here in Buffalo on March 12-13.
“As we were saying at the end of the game, this isn’t the last one,” Dannecker said. “We’ve got a couple more. We want to keep going. We want to get to the state final, and do something special.”