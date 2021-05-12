Orchard Park moves to boys volleyball final

Orchard Park, long a boys volleyball power but looking for its first sectional title since 2015, advanced to Friday’s Section VI Division 1 championship game with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-11 victory over Lockport on Wednesday.
Lockport won the Division 1 sectionals in 2017 and 2018, but this Lions team is young, listing no seniors on their roster. Orchard Park went through the regular season against tough ECIC I competition with a 10-0 record and now stands 12-0 with its veteran team that includes seniors Joe Nicometo, Hudson Harris, Ian Rauh, Connor Bowman and Jake Schrantz.
The Quakers will face defending sectional champion Clarence, a 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 winner over Frontier, in Friday’s sectional final in Orchard Park. OP defeated the Red Devils (10-3) twice in the ECIC I season.
Williamsville East, in search of its first boys volleyball sectional title, beat Niagara-Wheatfield 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 in their Division 2A semifinal and will play at undefeated No. 1 seed Grand Island, which won the sectional title in 2019 and went on to win its first state championship in any sport. There will be no state volleyball tournament this year, however.
Grand Island, looking for its third straight sectional title, received some stiff competition from Starpoint, but ended up sweeping the Spartans 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 to move on to the championship game.
The Vikings triumphed over West Seneca West 25-23, 25-21 and 25-14 on their home floor to move on against either No. 4 North Tonawanda or No. 5 Starpoint in the semifinals Wednesday.
East is led by three-sport star Joe Mack, an All-WNY baseball catcher and basketball forward, and sophomore setter Jonathan Weissert, who registered 218 assists in the Flames’ first 13 matches this season.
West Seneca East, with Penn State recruit Cole Ignaszak manning its front line, swept past No. 2 seed Olmsted 25-9, 25-13, 25-15 in Division 2-B. The Trojans are the No. 3 seed and will play at No. 1 Eden/North Collins or host Iroquois for the sectional championship in that bracket on Friday.
Girls sectional semifinals Thursday
Fourteen semifinal matches in Section VI girls volleyball playoffs are on the schedule for Thursday night. Five of them will be rematches of regular-season encounters.
Two rematches involve ECIC I teams in Class AA. No. 1 seed Clarence, which suffered one of its two regular-season losses to Orchard Park, will take on the Quakers in one semifinal. In the other, Frontier will look for its third victory over Lancaster this season.
Quarterfinals in all seven classes are Tuesday with semifinals Thursday and finals Saturday.
Cheektowaga in Class B1 lost its season opener to Lake Shore, then won 12 in a row, including a victory in the return match, and will play the Eagles in another reprise.
Both Class D semis will be rematches. North Collins (14-0), which lost only one set all season, to Randolph, will face the Cardinals again. Randolph has won seven in a row since a 3-1 loss to North Collins.
Chautauqua Lake and Panama split their season series, the only CCAA defeats for each. They will meet again in Mayville. Panama is the two-time defending Class D champion.
Other No. 1 seeds in action will be Grand Island in Class A, City Honors in B1, Springville in B2 and Lafayette in C2. Grand Island (15-0) has a 45-1 record in sets, with the only one dropped against Williamsville North. The Vikings will face a dangerous Hamburg team. The Bulldogs (11-5) have lost only to teams that have qualified for the sectionals (undefeated Sweet Home twice, Orchard Park, Eden and Williamsville South). Hamburg defeated defending class champion Williamsville South twice, including Tuesday night's five-set match in the quarterfinals.
Seven of the eight bracket winners from the fall of 2019, when the sectionals were last held, are still alive. They are Orchard Park (AA), Cheektowaga and Olean in Class B, Eden and Portville in Class C and Randolph and Panama in Class D.