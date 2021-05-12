Orchard Park moves to boys volleyball final

No. 1 seed Grand Island wins sectional boys volleyball opener The Vikings triumphed over West Seneca West 25-23, 25-21 and 25-14 on their home floor to move on against either No. 4 North Tonawanda or No. 5 Starpoint in the semifinals Wednesday.

East is led by three-sport star Joe Mack, an All-WNY baseball catcher and basketball forward, and sophomore setter Jonathan Weissert, who registered 218 assists in the Flames’ first 13 matches this season.

West Seneca East, with Penn State recruit Cole Ignaszak manning its front line, swept past No. 2 seed Olmsted 25-9, 25-13, 25-15 in Division 2-B. The Trojans are the No. 3 seed and will play at No. 1 Eden/North Collins or host Iroquois for the sectional championship in that bracket on Friday.

Girls sectional semifinals Thursday

Fourteen semifinal matches in Section VI girls volleyball playoffs are on the schedule for Thursday night. Five of them will be rematches of regular-season encounters.

Two rematches involve ECIC I teams in Class AA. No. 1 seed Clarence, which suffered one of its two regular-season losses to Orchard Park, will take on the Quakers in one semifinal. In the other, Frontier will look for its third victory over Lancaster this season.

Clarence, Grand Island among girls volleyball top seeds for sectionals Quarterfinals in all seven classes are Tuesday with semifinals Thursday and finals Saturday.

Cheektowaga in Class B1 lost its season opener to Lake Shore, then won 12 in a row, including a victory in the return match, and will play the Eagles in another reprise.