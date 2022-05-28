Orchard Park makes comeback to win Class AA baseball title against Williamsville North

A two-run single in the top of the seventh inning by Scott Hess completed a dramatic Orchard Park comeback as the No. 4 Quakers defeated No. 2 Williamsville North, 8-5, in the Section VI Class AA championship game at Grand Island High School on Saturday evening. It was the Quakers’ first sectional title since 2015.

Orchard Park (17-5) clawed its way out of a 5-0 hole after the second inning. The Quakers narrowed the lead to 5-2 in the third inning before Ben Weimer belted a three-run home run over the left field fence to tie the game at five runs apiece in the top of the sixth inning.

“We’ve been all year about having a lot of energy, riding the waves, bouncing back when it’s your time to shine,” fourth-year coach Chuck Senn said. “I think our mental approach and our approach at the plate improved a ton and this group feeds off each other. And when the bottom started going, the top was going to light up right after that.”

Williamsville North (14-9) was searching for its first sectional title since 1995. The Spartans had defeated the Quakers earlier in the regular season in ECIC I play.

North’s bats were hot from the start. Andrew Damiani singled to left field and scored Cole Schraufstetter and Ryan Stoeckel before reaching home himself on Noah Pohrte’s double, establishing a 3-0 lead.

The Spartans added to their lead in the bottom of the second, when senior Joey Ruffino drove in two more runs with a line drive single to left field.

Orchard Park refused to quit.

“We came together and talked, we knew we had to do it and we did it,” Hess said. Down five runs and with a rowdy Williamsville North student section behind home plate, the Quakers had to redevelop their “tunnel vision” as Weiman put it.

Roman Gocella was hit by a pitch to open the top of the third inning and came around to score on Sean Becker’s single.

Leadoff hitter Tyler Kelley, also struck by a pitch, came home to score on a sacrifice fly to deep left field from Pat Evans.

The Quakers nearly scored again, but a difficult catch by North’s Stoeckel in foul territory ended the top of the inning.

Orchard Park held off a dangerous situation in the bottom of the fourth inning as Williamsville North loaded the bases with one out. Pohrte flied out to center field, but a terrific throw to catcher Ben Gocella threw out the Spartans’ Schraufstetter as he tried for home.

Finally, in the sixth inning, Orchard Park’s bats came to life. Hess singled to right field with one out, then Adam Velasquez reached on an infield single. Then, Weimer stepped to the plate.

“Walking out of the dugout, I had a player say to me ‘Time to be a hero.’ We’d adjusted, chipping away, just putting the ball in a position to score. I saw that first pitch, read that center and all of a sudden the approach changed. I got ahold of one, and the rest is history from there,” Weimer said.

On a 1-1 count, Weimer crushed the pitch over the 300-foot fence in left field and suddenly Orchard Park had tied the game with momentum turning in the Quakers’ favor. “It was the light switch, we turned on right there,” Hess said of the home run.

Orchard Park added an insurance run after Hess’ two-run single in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Velazquez. But the drama wasn’t over.

Williamsville North opened the bottom of the seventh with a groundout and a strikeout, then Kevin Pogodzinski singled, followed by a single by Schraufstetter. Then, Stoeckel was hit by a pitch, and suddenly the bases were loaded with two outs.

Hess, now on the mound as the Quakers’ closer, remained unfazed. He delivered a strike to open the Spartans’ final at-bat, then a long fly ball was tracked down by left fielder Ben Evans for the final out as the Quakers’ dugout spilled onto the field in celebration.

“Everyone did their role. Just impressive,” Senn said.

Orchard Park will travel to Monroe Community College on June 4 for the Far West Regional game against the Section V champion.

“Definitely a lot of confidence, we’re going to roll with this momentum. I think if we play the same game we played today, that we’ve played previously, I don’t know who can stop us,” Weiman said.