Orchard Park hands Lancaster first ECIC I hockey loss of season

The Orchard Park boys hockey team saved its best for last.

The Quakers scored two goals in the third period Friday and posted a 4-2 victory over Lancaster to snap a two-game losing streak and hand the Legends their first ECIC I loss of the season.

With six minutes left in the third and Lancaster skating with the man-advantage, Orchard Park senior captain Andrew Johnson scored the go-ahead goal shorthanded to give the Quakers the 3-2 lead.

“It was a pretty big moment,” Johnson said. “I’ll do anything to help the team.”

Senior captain Presley Schiltz put the game out of reach with 3 minutes left in the period, scoring his second goal of the game and 10th of the season. It was Schiltz’s second multi-goal game of the season.

“Lancaster is a good team and atop the division,” Orchard Park coach Josh Dannecker said. “We’re chasing them a little bit, and we needed this game. Being at home on a Friday night in front of our crowd, we needed to play really well. We had a great first period where we started off hot, and then kind of slowed down a little bit in the second, but the third period is where we got our wheels going again.”

Orchard Park’s offense and defense both got it together after the team surrendered two goals in the second period, erasing a 1-0 lead. It seemed as though the Quakers sharpened their focus with the game hanging in the balance, especially in the final six minutes.

Protecting the net for Orchard Park (9-4) was junior Brayden Hearn, who entered the game averaging 26.7 saves per game, saving 95 percent of shots. Against Lancaster, he was no different, as his saves led even a few Legends' supporters to give credit where it was due.

“I’m always impressed by our goaltending,” Dannecker said. “Hearn is great, he’s always consistent. Even in our games we’ve lost, they’ve been close because he always keeps us in the game.”

With the loss, Lancaster (10-3-1) has dropped three of its last four games. They don’t play again until the rematch against Orchard Park, which will be on Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. at Depew Ice Pavilion. As for the Quakers, Dannecker knows the Legends are a tough team, and expects them to once again be a formidable opponent.

“It’s tough to call it a bounce-back game against the top team in the league,” Dannecker said. “We know that we’re coming in from being in a tough place and knew we had to battle a little bit, so we showed up tonight and gave our best effort. We have them again in a couple of weeks, and I’m sure it’ll be another gritty battle.”

More from Friday

• Clarence's Finn Graham had three goals and an assist to lead the Red Raiders to a 9-1 win against Sweet Home/Depew.

• Rocco Randazzo of Lewiston-Porter had two assists in the team's 6-3 victory over Lockport/NFHS.

• Williamsville South's Nolan Fineberg had a hat trick and three assists against West Seneca East in the Billies' 13-3 victory.

• Salamanca's Lucus Brown scored 32 points in the team's 86-24 boys basketball win against Dunkirk.

• Shane Cercone (26 points) and Luke Granto (24 points) led Canisius to an 81-57 win against Nichols.

• Niagara-Wheatfield eighth grader Gabriella Barone won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's girls wrestling invitational at 100 pounds.

• Niagara-Wheatfield senior Xander Fletcher scored a career-high 39 points to lead the Falcons to a 50-49 basketball win over Frontier.

• Lewiston-Porter's Sophie Auer scored 29 points in the team's 64-24 win against North Tonawanda.

• Cheektowaga senior Camren Warburton will be continuing his football career at Palmetto Prep Academy, he announced on social media.