Orchard Park, Grand Island and Eden are top seeds in Section VI boys volleyball tourney
Orchard Park volleyball features

Hudson Harris of Orchard Park spikes the ball past Williamsville North's Maverick O'Neill at Williamsville North High School on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Orchard Park in Division I, Grand Island in Division II-A and Eden/North Collins in Division II-B are the top seeds in the Section VI boys volleyball tournament. The brackets were announced Thursday.

Play in the compressed tournament begins with Monday’s quarterfinals, followed by Wednesday’s semifinals and the May 14 finals. All matches are played at the higher seed and begin at 6 p.m.

Orchard Park, the ECIC I champion, awaits the winner of Lockport and Niagara Falls. All seven Division I schools made the postseason.

Grand Island, the Division II state champion in 2019, won the Niagara Frontier League title and completed a perfect regular season with a victory Thursday against Niagara Wheatfield. GI opens against West Seneca West on Monday.   

Olmsted's 3-0 victory over Lafayette on Wednesday put the Owls in a tie with Hutch-Tech for the Buffalo Public Schools league championship.

Hutch-Tech is the No. 2 seed in II-A and hosts Niagara Wheatfield.

Williamsville East won ECIC II and is the No. 3 seed and will face Hamburg.

Eden/North Collins will open against Maryvale in II-B.

Olmsted, the No. 2 seed in II-B, will meet Lafayette on Monday.

Two spectators will be allowed for each player on the home team. Spectators for visiting players will be determined by venue capacity and policy of the host school.

Section VI Boys Volleyball

All matches at 6 p.m. at higher seed

Division I

Monday quarterfinals

7-Williamsville North at 2-Clarence

6-Lancaster at 3-Frontier

5-Niagara Falls at 4-Lockport

Wednesday semifinals

Frontier-Lancaster winner vs. Clarence-Williamsville North winner

Lockport-Niagara Falls winner at 1-Orchard Park

Friday (May 14) final

Semifinal winners

Division II-A

Monday quarterfinals

8-West Seneca West at 1-Grand Island

7-Niagara Wheatfield at 2-Hutch-Tech

6-Hamburg at 3-Williamsville East

5-Starpoint at 4-North Tonawanda

Wednesday semifinals

Williamsville East-Hamburg winner vs. Hutch-Tech-Niagara Wheatfield winner

Grand Island-West Seneca West winner vs. North Tonawannda-Starpoint winner

Friday (May 14) final

Semifinal winners

Division II-B

Monday quarterfinals

8-Maryvale at 1-Eden

7-Lafayette at 2-Olmsted

6-Lake Shore at 3-West Seneca East

5-Iroquois at 4-East Aurora/Holland

Wednesday semifinals

Olmsted-Lafayette winner vs. West Seneca East-Lake Shore winner

Eden-Maryvale winner vs. East Aurora/Holland-Iroquois winner

Friday (May 14) final

Semifinal winners

