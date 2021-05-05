Orchard Park, Grand Island and Eden are top seeds in Section VI boys volleyball tourney

Orchard Park in Division I, Grand Island in Division II-A and Eden/North Collins in Division II-B are the top seeds in the Section VI boys volleyball tournament. The brackets were announced Thursday.
Play in the compressed tournament begins with Monday’s quarterfinals, followed by Wednesday’s semifinals and the May 14 finals. All matches are played at the higher seed and begin at 6 p.m.
Orchard Park has one of the oldest and proudest boys volleyball histories in Western New York.
Orchard Park, the ECIC I champion, awaits the winner of Lockport and Niagara Falls. All seven Division I schools made the postseason.
Grand Island, the Division II state champion in 2019, won the Niagara Frontier League title and completed a perfect regular season with a victory Thursday against Niagara Wheatfield. GI opens against West Seneca West on Monday.
Olmsted's 3-0 victory over Lafayette on Wednesday put the Owls in a tie with Hutch-Tech for the Buffalo Public Schools league championship.
Hutch-Tech is the No. 2 seed in II-A and hosts Niagara Wheatfield.
Williamsville East won ECIC II and is the No. 3 seed and will face Hamburg.
Eden/North Collins will open against Maryvale in II-B.
Olmsted, the No. 2 seed in II-B, will meet Lafayette on Monday.
Two spectators will be allowed for each player on the home team. Spectators for visiting players will be determined by venue capacity and policy of the host school.
Section VI Boys Volleyball
All matches at 6 p.m. at higher seed
Division I
Monday quarterfinals
7-Williamsville North at 2-Clarence
6-Lancaster at 3-Frontier
5-Niagara Falls at 4-Lockport
Wednesday semifinals
Frontier-Lancaster winner vs. Clarence-Williamsville North winner
Lockport-Niagara Falls winner at 1-Orchard Park
Friday (May 14) final
Semifinal winners
Division II-A
Monday quarterfinals
8-West Seneca West at 1-Grand Island
7-Niagara Wheatfield at 2-Hutch-Tech
6-Hamburg at 3-Williamsville East
5-Starpoint at 4-North Tonawanda
Wednesday semifinals
Williamsville East-Hamburg winner vs. Hutch-Tech-Niagara Wheatfield winner
Grand Island-West Seneca West winner vs. North Tonawannda-Starpoint winner
Friday (May 14) final
Semifinal winners
Division II-B
Monday quarterfinals
8-Maryvale at 1-Eden
7-Lafayette at 2-Olmsted
6-Lake Shore at 3-West Seneca East
5-Iroquois at 4-East Aurora/Holland
Wednesday semifinals
Olmsted-Lafayette winner vs. West Seneca East-Lake Shore winner