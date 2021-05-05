Orchard Park, Grand Island and Eden are top seeds in Section VI boys volleyball tourney

Orchard Park in Division I, Grand Island in Division II-A and Eden/North Collins in Division II-B are the top seeds in the Section VI boys volleyball tournament. The brackets were announced Thursday.

Play in the compressed tournament begins with Monday’s quarterfinals, followed by Wednesday’s semifinals and the May 14 finals. All matches are played at the higher seed and begin at 6 p.m.

Orchard Park boys volleyball looks capable of returning to top in Section VI Orchard Park has one of the oldest and proudest boys volleyball histories in Western New York.

Orchard Park, the ECIC I champion, awaits the winner of Lockport and Niagara Falls. All seven Division I schools made the postseason.

Grand Island, the Division II state champion in 2019, won the Niagara Frontier League title and completed a perfect regular season with a victory Thursday against Niagara Wheatfield. GI opens against West Seneca West on Monday.

Olmsted's 3-0 victory over Lafayette on Wednesday put the Owls in a tie with Hutch-Tech for the Buffalo Public Schools league championship.

Hutch-Tech is the No. 2 seed in II-A and hosts Niagara Wheatfield.

Williamsville East won ECIC II and is the No. 3 seed and will face Hamburg.

Eden/North Collins will open against Maryvale in II-B.