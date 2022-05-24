Orchard Park girls rugby wins High School National Championship

Orchard Park’s girls rugby program has put itself on the map after winning the Division II bracket of the Girls High School National Championship tournament at Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio.

The field consisted of 14 teams from nine states, and the Quakers beat Ohio-based schools during their championship run, besting St. Joseph’s Academy 38-12 in the quarterfinals and downing Watkins Memorial 28-5 in the semifinals Saturday. Orchard Park beat Highland 35-17 in the final Sunday.

“That’s where we shine,” Orchard Park coach Glenn Nenoff said. “We have experienced players who played high-level rugby outside of Buffalo. They were able to pick up the other girls and they really like each other. There’s a real bond with this team.”

Orchard Park Girls Rugby went 3-0 over the weekend in D II of the Girls HS Rugby Nationals. Making some great memories and new friends. And they brought home some hardware. pic.twitter.com/B0AsxyFHzb — OPGIRLSRUGBY (@opgirlsrugby) May 24, 2022

In the final, sophomore Annie Henrich scored three tries for Orchard Park, coupled with senior teammate and New Haven commit Ella Nenoff's five conversions. The team also features Tyla Pyzkiewicz, who will play at St. Bonaventure.

The national championships were being held for the first time since 2019 after the event was canceled in 2020 and '21.

Nenoff said girls rugby, which has been listed as an emerging sport by the NCAA since 2002, was one of the last sports of concern after the pandemic, especially in New York State.

He views rugby as an opportunity to see young women thrive in the physicality of a game that not many play.

“It’s great for the girls because it’s such an empowering sport for young women,” Nenoff said. “They don’t get to be that physical anywhere else besides wrestling. It’s just a fantastic event for them the way it brings out their confidence and ability to overcome, I just love that. Winning nationals, hopefully, we can get a little more attention on the sport.”

The Quakers (9-0) will look to use the momentum from winning a national championship to finish their season strong, as they have one regular season game left, Sunday against visiting Hamburg.

The RugbyNY state championships are June 4 and 5.

