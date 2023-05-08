Despite a 5-0 start and winning games by an average of 10.2 goals, Orchard Park girls lacrosse coach Bridget Callahan was expecting more from her team. The Quakers were winning and dominating, but not quite as together as the coach hoped.

Then, three days later, they played Clarence, the reigning Section VI Class A champions. In the eyes of the Quakers, their performance against the Red Devils was their best outing of the season, winning 20-10.

Orchard Park hasn't slowed since that April 17 victory and is 11-0 entering Monday's game at Lancaster. Lake Shore (9-0) is the only other undefeated team in Section VI.

“They were on fire, that’s when everything connected,” Callahan said. “Before that Clarence game, everybody was playing like a bunch of individuals, then all of a sudden, we had a lot of connections made and they realize we’re a lot stronger together than we are individually. When the girls aren’t on the field, they’re 100% in on the sidelines. They’re cheering, supporting, and have water bottles ready for each other. Everybody has a major role in this team.”

Callahan saw her players becoming a team against the reigning sectional champions, and as for the players, it was a matchup they took personally. Clarence beat Orchard Park 12-10 last season to hand the Quakers their first loss after a 5-0 start.

“I think we just wanted to come out fast and play hard,” sophomore Ella Forcucci said. “Last year it was a back-and-forth game and this year we came out ready to compete.”

Forcucci finished the game against Clarence with six goals and five assists, and her sentiments about competing hard were shared by fellow sophomore Mia Bradley, who had three goals and five assists.

The teams could meet again in the Section VI playoffs as Clarence drops from Class A. Orchard Park has wins over champions – Nichols (Monsignor Martin), Clarence (Class A) and Grand Island (Class C). That leaves Frontier, the four-time defending champion in Class B.

The teams are scheduled to meet Wednesday at Orchard Park. Frontier eliminated the Quakers last year.

“I think it boosted our full team’s confidence,” Bradley said of beating the Red Devils. “We definitely came in as the underdog because Clarence is coming down from Class A and we had lost last year to Frontier. It really boosted our confidence and showed if we play as a team it can really affect the win or loss, and I think our connection was on point that game, which helped a lot. I feel like we have a really good connection both on and off the field, which definitely helps on the field.”

In the five games since the outing against Clarence, the Quakers have outscored their opponents 91-27.

“That Clarence game was our turning point,” Callahan said. “I knew these girls had it, but they just had to settle down and start using and helping each other. They finally figured that out and they’re doing some awesome passing. They have confidence in each other.”

The team’s leading producers have been Forcucci (50 goals, 36 assists) and Bradley (27 goals, 30 assists). Forucci is second in Section VI in points with 86, behind Niagara Wheatfield's Tristan Davis (71). Bradley is eighth.

Orchard Park’s top five in points and goals are sophomores, leading an optimistic youth movement for a program that has its sights set on its first-ever sectional title. The seeding meeting is May 20.

“Everybody is complementing everybody else,” Callahan said. “It’s great chemistry and I’m blessed to have this team. I’m not kidding, this is every coach’s dream because they’re nice girls who work hard. These girls have been doing this since kindergarten. It’s exciting, it really is. All of our 10th graders have been unbelievable, it’s awesome.

"They’ve been working together for years, they play all year long, are friends with each other, know what each other is thinking.”

Run on no-hitters

Williamsville South baseball pitchers threw no-hitters on consecutive days against Starpoint.

On Thursday, Lucas Mirti struck out 11 in seven innings and allowed two unearned runs in the Billies’ 3-2 victory. Nate Allen made a diving catch in the seventh to preserve the no-hitter.

On Friday, Mike Munzert went six innings and Cooper Sackel went one in a 1-0 victory. Munzert struck out 16. Derek Wertman had an RBI single in the sixth for the game’s only run.

Williamsville South has five games in a row.

Lake Shore also doubled up on the no-hitters, with a pair of five-inning victories against Lackawanna. In the opener, Brandon Martin had 10 strikeouts in a 17-1 win. In the second game, Aiden Styles recorded 14 of the 15 outs by strikeout in an 8-0 victory.