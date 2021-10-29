Orchard Park girls doubles team reaches state tennis final

There never has been a New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls tennis champion from Section VI in doubles, but Orchard Park's Maya Clinard and Kelly Barnes are in position to accomplish a first for Western New York on Saturday at Sportime in Schenectady.
Clinard, sophomore, and Barnes, a junior, won two matches Friday to advance to the championship round against the sophomore team of Darian Perfiliev and Ellie Ross from Paul D. Schreiber High School of Port Washington on Long Island. The match is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Section VI doubles champions Kelly Barnes and Maya Clinard of Orchard Park won two matches Thursday to move to the quarterfinals of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships in Schenectady.
Section VI has not had a state girls tennis champion since Kelly Brown of Kenmore West won the singles title in 1993.
"It means everything," Barnes said of reaching the final. "I started crying when we got to the semifinals and then to the finals. It feels so good."
Barnes and Clinard each qualified for the state tournament in 2019 – the last time it was held – but with different partners. Each were eliminated in the first round.
"We had to be sharp out of the gate because there's no time for not playing our best," Barnes said. "We definitely did that. We rose to the occasion. The experience we had before helped us be more calm."
The team of Kelly Barnes and Maya Clinard from @OPSchools are off to the state championship match tomorrow at 11am. pic.twitter.com/Es1UzdgqmL— NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) October 29, 2021
The pair dropped their first set in the semifinals to Kylie Mariano and Elizabeth Norris of Brighton from Section V, but rallied to win the match 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.
In their quarterfinal Friday morning, Clinard and Barnes triumphed over Tara Pollock and Mona Farah of Jamesville-Dewitt of Section III 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in a three-set marathon.
"Our opponents have been incredibly good," Clinard said. "They are amazing. We had to step up to the next level to match them and eventually rise above them."
Perfiliev and Ross reached the final with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Jeevika Benti and Olivia Dartawan of Niskayuna-II after defeating Jenna Kleynerman and Chloe Bernstein of Pleasantville-I.
Larisa Kotok of Marion-V will face Kady Tannenbaum of Commack-XI in the singles championship match.