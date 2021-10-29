Orchard Park girls doubles team reaches state tennis final

There never has been a New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls tennis champion from Section VI in doubles, but Orchard Park's Maya Clinard and Kelly Barnes are in position to accomplish a first for Western New York on Saturday at Sportime in Schenectady.

Clinard, sophomore, and Barnes, a junior, won two matches Friday to advance to the championship round against the sophomore team of Darian Perfiliev and Ellie Ross from Paul D. Schreiber High School of Port Washington on Long Island. The match is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Section VI has not had a state girls tennis champion since Kelly Brown of Kenmore West won the singles title in 1993.

"It means everything," Barnes said of reaching the final. "I started crying when we got to the semifinals and then to the finals. It feels so good."

Barnes and Clinard each qualified for the state tournament in 2019 – the last time it was held – but with different partners. Each were eliminated in the first round.

"We had to be sharp out of the gate because there's no time for not playing our best," Barnes said. "We definitely did that. We rose to the occasion. The experience we had before helped us be more calm."