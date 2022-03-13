Orchard Park girls are third, Frontier boys fourth in state Division 1 bowling

The Orchard Park girls bowling team finished third Sunday in Division 1 in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship at AMF Strike N Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

The Quakers had a six-game total of 5,493 pins to finish behind champion North Rockland from Section I (5,874) and Section XI’s Longwood (5,689).

OP’s Emily Brock was sixth overall with 1,181 and a high game of 217. She was followed by teammates Christa Perrin in seventh (1,172, 241) and Olivia Dauer in eighth (1,165, 203).

Thea Nahrebski was 25th overall (1,101, 194) and Olivia Bartosz was 29th (965, 197).

The Frontier boys finished fourth in Division 1 with a total of 6,029 pins, 196 behind winner North Rockland of Section I (6,225).

Frontier’s Mark Mankowski finished second in the state with a total 1,342 pins, 54 behind winner Keaton Ostrowski from Rush Henrietta (Section V).

Frontier’s Zak Slomba was 13th overall with 1,243 pins, including a 276 in the final game. Joe Dayer finished 16th (1,226, 240); Jacob Spino was 24th (1,153, 224); and Tyler Kirkwood was 34th (1,065, 199).