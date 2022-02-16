Orchard Park focused on state championship with sectionals underway

Superstition is an interesting concept. You either believe in it, or you don’t. The boys hockey team at Orchard Park is a believer, and has an 18-0 record and a first-round bye in the Section VI sectionals.
It began on Dec. 12 in the season-opener against Lancaster. The guys were in the locker room when Patrick Shanahan decided to play ‘The Zoom Animal V1,’ by UMass kicker Lucas Aguire, followed by Penn State’s ‘We Are.’ The two songs led the teammates to clash helmets as they were getting hyped by the songs.
The team went on to win the game, and since then, the routine has remained and will continue as the team pursues a state championship.
“It feels really good right now,” senior Tyler Menz said. “We have a lot of momentum going on right now, and want to continue it entering the playoffs.”
Part of the Quakers’ momentum is fueled by their playoff defeats to Williamsville North the last two seasons. Although Orchard Park swept the regular-season series this year, the only win that will matter is the one in the playoffs. Especially with both teams possibly meeting in the section final, with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
“The fact that the guys have a lot of confidence and buy-in leads to the success,” head coach Josh Dannecker said. “The fact that they’ve been in a program with a little bit of a winning culture the past few years has helped them.”
Despite the heartbreak of the playoff losses, the team, led by 15 seniors, was able to compose itself for its last hurrah. On the journey back to the tournament, Dannecker wanted to challenge the team and see how it would fare among some of the best in New York State and outside of Buffalo.
Such thinking led to bus rides to Rochester on different occasions to play Fairport and two of the top teams in the state, Victor and McQuaid.
Orchard Park won those games, but beating Victor was the signature win on the season. The long bus ride, being in a “hostile environment,” as Dannecker put it, and shutting out a team revered throughout the state made the trip worth it. It was the adversity the coach wanted his players to experience.
The win got the team thinking. We could really do something special.
“It made us realize that we’re just not the best team in our area,” senior Michael Robertson said. “We can compete with teams not in our area and have a chance at the state championship this year.”
The Quakers shook up the thinking of onlookers, pundits and doubters.
“We went there and controlled the game,” senior Jeff Roberts said. “It shut people up and let people around the state know how good we are.”
Orchard Park isn’t satisfied with being undefeated. Winning the division does nothing for the Quakers and clinching the section will be an accomplishment, but it won’t be the accomplishment. They have a ‘job not done’ mentality until they’re the last team skating in the state.
As their journey begins on Feb. 22 against the winner of Clarence vs. Lockport/Niagara Falls, Dannecker will continue to serenade his team with the same message: “Every single game is as important as the one before it. Don’t take any nights off. Don’t take any games off. Got to try and win them all. Don’t take anything lightly and every game is just as important.”
Just like his players, he has his own form of superstition during this special run.