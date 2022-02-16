Orchard Park focused on state championship with sectionals underway

Superstition is an interesting concept. You either believe in it, or you don’t. The boys hockey team at Orchard Park is a believer, and has an 18-0 record and a first-round bye in the Section VI sectionals.

It began on Dec. 12 in the season-opener against Lancaster. The guys were in the locker room when Patrick Shanahan decided to play ‘The Zoom Animal V1,’ by UMass kicker Lucas Aguire, followed by Penn State’s ‘We Are.’ The two songs led the teammates to clash helmets as they were getting hyped by the songs.

The team went on to win the game, and since then, the routine has remained and will continue as the team pursues a state championship.

“It feels really good right now,” senior Tyler Menz said. “We have a lot of momentum going on right now, and want to continue it entering the playoffs.”

Part of the Quakers’ momentum is fueled by their playoff defeats to Williamsville North the last two seasons. Although Orchard Park swept the regular-season series this year, the only win that will matter is the one in the playoffs. Especially with both teams possibly meeting in the section final, with a trip to the state tournament on the line.