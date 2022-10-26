Orchard Park, East Aurora, Grand Island earn top seeds in Section VI boys volleyball

Orchard Park, which lost only once this season, is the No. 1 seed in the Section VI Division I boys volleyball playoffs, as pairings were announced Wednesday. The Quakers open against No. 8 Niagara Falls in the quarterfinals next week.
In Division 2, Grand Island, which was a perfect 10-0 in the Niagara Frontier League, is the top seed in 2A and faces either West Seneca West or Hamburg in the quarterfinals.
Undefeated East Aurora/Holland has the top seed in Division 2B and awaits either Olmsted or Tapestry. EA finished its regular season at 16-0 with a five set victory against St. Joe's on Wednesday. Game scores were 26-24, 22-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12.
Play begins Friday with pre-quarterfinals.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals
Nov. 2
8-Niagara Falls at 1-Orchard Park, 6 p.m.
5-Frontier at 4-Clarence, 6 p.m.
7-Williamsville North at 2-Lockport, 6 p.m.
6-Kenmore at 3-Lancaster, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Nov. 4
At higher seed
NF/OP winner vs. Frontier/Clarence winner, 6 p.m.
Will. North/Lockport winner vs. Kenmore/Lancaster winner, 6 p.m.
Final
Nov. 10
At Lackawanna
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2A
Pre-Quarterfinals
Friday
9-West Seneca West at 8-Hamburg, 6 p.m.
10-Williamsville South at 7-Niagara Wheatfield, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Nov. 2
WSW/Hamburg winner at 1-Grand Island, 6 p.m.
5-Sweet Home at 4-Starpoint, 6 p.m.
Will. South/NW winner at 2-Hutch Tech, 6 p.m.
6-North Tonawanda at 3-Williamsville East, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Nov. 5
WSW-Hamburg/GI winner vs. SH/Starpoint winner, 1 p.m.
Will. South-NW/Hutch Tech winner vs. NT/Will. East winner, 1 p.m.
Final
Nov. 8
At Lackawanna
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2B
Pre-Quarterfinals
Friday
9-Amherst at 8-Olmsted, 6 p.m.
10-Iroquois at 7-Tapestry, 6 p.m.
11-Maryvale at 6-Lake Shore, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Nov. 2
Amherst/Olmsted winner at 1-East Aurora/Holland, 6 p.m.
5-Cheektowaga at 4-City Honors, 6 p.m.
Tapestry/Iroquois winner at 2-West Seneca East, 6 p.m.
LS/Maryvale winner at 3-Eden/North Collins, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Nov. 5
Olmsted-Amherst/EA winner vs. CH/Cheektowaga winner, 1 p.m.
Tapestry-Iroquois/WSE winner vs. LS-Maryvale/Eden winner, 1 p.m.
Final
Nov. 8
At Lackawanna
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS B CROSSOVER
Nov. 8
At Lackawanna
Division 2A winner vs. Division 2B winner, 5:30 p.m.