Orchard Park doubles team reaches quarterfinals of boys state tennis tournament before loss

Orchard Park’s Brennan Hart-Nova and Tyler Hernandez, the Section VI boys doubles champions, reached the quarterfinals of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships Friday at the National Tennis Center in Queens.

The two had won their first match, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) against Half Hollow Hills’ Krithik Madisetty and Dylan Agate on Thursday, but rain forced the postponement of their match in the round of 16.

Early Friday morning, they downed Brighton’s Eitan Fay and Elliot Raynor, 7-6 (7-0), 6-1.

They then lost to Mamaroneck’s Owen Zerbib and Jinyang Li, 6-1, 6-3.

On Thursday, West Seneca West’s Brian Bork won his first match against Baldwinsville’s Antonio Marsallo, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) before falling to Harborfields’ Christopher Qi, 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 16.

Alex Wheat from Amherst also won his first-round match, beating Sonja Toishi from Lake Placid, 6-1, 6-1 but lost in the round of 16 to Scarsdale’s Jason Schuler, 6-1, 6-1.

Anthony Markello from East Aurora lost his first-round match to Braden Thyroff of Pittsford Sutherland, 6-3, 6-4. Jack Bova from Clarence lost to Drew Fishback from Geneva, 6-0, 6-0.

The Williamsville South duo of Henry Miller and Marino Zinaja lost to Ward Melville’s Aron Bursztyn and Shashank Pennabadi, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1). Williamsville East’s Grant Wang and Arjun Pindiprolu lost to Aaron Raja and Kavin Shukla, of the Wheatley School, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.