Orchard Park doubles team moves to state quarterfinals in girls tennis

Section VI doubles champions Kelly Barnes and Maya Clinard of Orchard Park won two matches Thursday to move to the quarterfinals of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships in Schenectady.

Barnes, a junior, and Clinard, a sophomore, beat Mehal Mitra and Amy Hoyt of Saugerties 6-1, 6-1 in their opening match. Then, they toppled Alysson and Drea Pierro of Patchogue-Medford in the second round 6-1, 6-2.

Barnes and Clinard return to the court Friday in the quarterfinals, which begin the medal rounds after the first two rounds were single elimination. Teams that lose in the quarterfinals will play again for places 5 through 8. Winners move to the semifinals. The tournament concludes Saturday.

Barnes and Clinard qualified in doubles for the state championships in 2019, the last time the event was held, but not with each other. Barnes partnered with Zoe Watson and Clinard with Mallory Musterait, with each team falling in the opening round.

Williamsville East’s Syanne Tyson, who was third in Section VI, won her first match, blanking Tessa Bonnabesse 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round. She then lost to Maeve Cassidy of Monroe-Woodbury 6-1, 6-0.