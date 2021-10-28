Orchard Park doubles team moves to state quarterfinals in girls tennis

Section VI doubles champions Kelly Barnes and Maya Clinard of Orchard Park won two matches Thursday to move to the quarterfinals of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships in Schenectady.
Barnes, a junior, and Clinard, a sophomore, beat Mehal Mitra and Amy Hoyt of Saugerties 6-1, 6-1 in their opening match. Then, they toppled Alysson and Drea Pierro of Patchogue-Medford in the second round 6-1, 6-2.
Barnes and Clinard return to the court Friday in the quarterfinals, which begin the medal rounds after the first two rounds were single elimination. Teams that lose in the quarterfinals will play again for places 5 through 8. Winners move to the semifinals. The tournament concludes Saturday.
Barnes and Clinard qualified in doubles for the state championships in 2019, the last time the event was held, but not with each other. Barnes partnered with Zoe Watson and Clinard with Mallory Musterait, with each team falling in the opening round.
Williamsville East’s Syanne Tyson, who was third in Section VI, won her first match, blanking Tessa Bonnabesse 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round. She then lost to Maeve Cassidy of Monroe-Woodbury 6-1, 6-0.
Section VI singles champion Julia Laspro, a Clarence sophomore, lost in the first round to Kady Tannenbaum of Commack 6-1, 6-0. Laspro, who returned to the state tournament in singles after playing in doubles in 2019, had been dominant in the sectionals, losing only 10 games on her way to the final, and then beating former sectional champion Kiersten Brown of Grand Island 6-2, 6-3 in the title match.
In her return to the state tournament, Brown lost to Olivia Mendrano from Pelham 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.
Also in doubles, the Clarence duo of Ava Casell and Madison Enser were eliminated by Chloe Bernstein and Jenna Kleynerman from Byram Hills 6-2, 6-2. Casell had partnered with Laspro in the 2019 event.
Williamsville East’s Sophie Wang and Sarah Qiu lost to Alexia Lansberg and Hannah Rose from Harrison 6-2, 6-2.