Orchard Park doubles team fall to No. 1 seeds in state girls tennis final

After winning the first set, Maya Clinard and Kelly Barnes of Orchard Park were one set away from winning the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association girls tennis doubles championship at Sportime in Schenectady.
However, in a reversal of their semifinal victory on Friday, the Orchard Park duo lost the last two sets and saw their dreams of a state championship dashed. They fell 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 to Darian Perfiliev and Ellie Ross of Paul D. Schreiber High School of Port Washington.
The good news is that Clinard, a sophomore, and Barnes, a junior, will have another shot at the title next fall. So, too, though, will the champions from Long Island, both of whom are sophomores.
The loss ended a 22-match win streak by the Orchard Park pair. However, in becoming what is believed to be the first doubles team from Section VI to reach a state final, they scored some significant victories.
First of all, it took the tournament's No. 1 doubles team to defeat them and they had to rally to do it. Clinard and Barnes were seeded No. 3.
"They had an amazing run, finishing one above where they were seeded is an accomplishment," said Orchard Park coach Chris Horgan, who is also the NYSPHSAA girls tennis coordinator.
In Friday's semifinal, the Orchard Park team adjusted their tactics after the first changeover, going more to the attack. They won the last two sets after losing the opening set against a strong team from Brighton in the Rochester area.
Saturday, though, "the script was flipped," Horgan said.
"The girls really played well at the start. They served well and covered the court," Horgan said. "After that, it was a case of not taking advantage of our opportunities, and we had chances. You can't afford to do that against a good team."
Saturday's defeat ended the scholastic season for Clinard and Barnes. Each won her singles match, instead of playing doubles against Brighton in the team regionals earlier this month. The team loss to Brighton will keep Orchard Park out of the state team finals at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing on Friday.
Looking to this season, Horgan was not certain that Clinard and Barnes could advance as far as they did in state play, "but I thought it was in the realm," he said.
"They really play well and their styles compliment each other," Horgan said.
In Saturday's third-place match, Jenna Kleynerman and Chloe Bernstein of Pleasantville defeated the Brighton team of Kylie Mariano and Elizabeth Norris 7-5, 6-4.
In the state singles final, freshman Kady Tannenbaum of Commack (Section XI) defeated Larisa Kotok of Marion (Section V) 6-4, 6-0.