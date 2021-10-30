Orchard Park doubles team fall to No. 1 seeds in state girls tennis final

After winning the first set, Maya Clinard and Kelly Barnes of Orchard Park were one set away from winning the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association girls tennis doubles championship at Sportime in Schenectady.

However, in a reversal of their semifinal victory on Friday, the Orchard Park duo lost the last two sets and saw their dreams of a state championship dashed. They fell 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 to Darian Perfiliev and Ellie Ross of Paul D. Schreiber High School of Port Washington.

The good news is that Clinard, a sophomore, and Barnes, a junior, will have another shot at the title next fall. So, too, though, will the champions from Long Island, both of whom are sophomores.

The loss ended a 22-match win streak by the Orchard Park pair. However, in becoming what is believed to be the first doubles team from Section VI to reach a state final, they scored some significant victories.

First of all, it took the tournament's No. 1 doubles team to defeat them and they had to rally to do it. Clinard and Barnes were seeded No. 3.

"They had an amazing run, finishing one above where they were seeded is an accomplishment," said Orchard Park coach Chris Horgan, who is also the NYSPHSAA girls tennis coordinator.