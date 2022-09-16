Orchard Park dominates fourth quarter, beats Sweet Home 49-27

People love an underdog story, one where the team that isn't given much of a chance puts up a fight against the heavy favorite.

That was the script being followed Friday at Sweet Home. The host Panthers found themselves in a one-possession game entering the fourth quarter.

The Quakers, ranked No. 3 in The Buffalo News large school poll, had been unable to score since midway through the second and the Panthers were thinking about a possible upset.

The operative word is “possible,” as Orchard Park went on to dominate from that point, scoring 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter on its way to a 49-27 victory in a nonleague contest.

"I'm incredibly proud of these guys," OP coach Mike Cieslik said. "We have spent so much time training our minds and coming together as a sum of all the parts. I had the best seat in the house and it was an incredible performance. Our seniors stepped up big, our young guys stepped up big. It was an incredible three-phase fourth quarter. Incredible."

Everything that could go wrong, went wrong for Sweet Home. The way Orchard Park started the fourth quarter silenced the Sweet Home fans and muted the student section that was vibrant for the game’s first 36 minutes.

On the Quakers' first play of the quarter, sophomore Carter Switek sprinted down the field for a 92-yard touchdown to make it 28-13. The first-year varsity player has become a bright spot for a rushing game that had its moments last season. Against Sweet Home, Switek had 12 carries for 133 rushing yards and 26 passing yards.

"I was kind of shocked," Switek said of his 92-yard run. "Although it was kind of expected, because the way they were blitzing their linebackers made it really easy to throw that ball to a swing. I had great blocks from my receivers down field which helped me get into the end zone."

Orchard Park scoring on their first drive of the quarter didn't necessarily steal all of the momentum. The Quakers had started the first quarter by scoring in two minutes with senior Dylan Evans (four receptions, 112 receiving yards) preventing an interception by soaring over two Sweet Home defenders to catch and run into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown pass from senior Ben Gocella.

Maybe Sweet Home had a momentary lapse like in the opening quarter and would recover.

When Orchard Park kicked the ball off following Switek’s touchdown, they recovered their onside kick on Sweet Home’s 45.

It then became clear what seemed to be blips for Sweet Home was a turn of events not going their way.

The Quakers are a team no defense wants to repeatedly see on the field, and that’s the position the Panthers found themselves in.

Gocella took advantage of the extra possession and eventually hit sophomore Victor Dinero with a 24-yard touchdown. OP was up 35-13 at that point, and fittingly a player named Dinero scored at that juncture. Orchard Park’s offense was absolute money.

"I've had [offensive] weapons since I was a sophomore," said Gocella, who had 240 passing yards on 15-of-26 attempts. "It's never changed because OP produces studs."

When kicking the ball off again, Orchard Park did a standard kick. Sweet Home caught the ball but fumbled it on their 15-yard line. It was pandemonium when the Quakers recovered the fumble, and like a fighter that’s connected too many times, Orchard Park went for the knockout.

Gocella connected with Switek for a 20-yard touchdown, and in less than two minutes Orchard Park scored 20 points. In 120 seconds, a feel-good story for Sweet Home became a nightmare.

It only got worse. The Quakers recovered another fumble on the Panthers 32-yard line. On the following possession, Nick Politowski ran in for the 32-yard TD – his team’s final score of the game.

The fourth quarter blitz was the difference. It was an all-around performance from all phases.

"I think special teams really stepped up for us," said senior Jackson Newlove, ending the night with seven receptions for 77 yards. "Coach has been preaching special teams is going to win games."

Orchard Park will look for similar success at home against divisional foe Bennett at 1 p.m. Sept. 24.