Orchard Park boys volleyball looks capable of returning to top in Section VI

Orchard Park has one of the oldest and proudest boys volleyball histories in Western New York. The Quakers won the first of their 12 sectional championships in 1973 when the varsity sport was just beginning to gain a foothold in these parts.

The Quakers won their last sectional title in 2015 under now-retired coach Matt Lexner. Rick Albano, who assisted and then succeeded Lexner, believes his present team is capable of the same kind of success.

"Oh, yes, definitely," Albano said without equivocation when asked if this is the best of the five teams he's had as head coach. "They are definitely in that conversation. It's a once-in-a-lifetime type of team as far as going to get the opportunity to play for a championship."

Orchard Park improved its record to 8-0 overall and in ECIC I after a 3-0 sweep at Williamsville North on Thursday. That clinched the league championship for OP because it owns a sweep over the second-place team, Clarence (5-2). The Quakers have a match at Lancaster and another at home against Frontier before the section playoffs.

ECIC I is unusual in that most division matches are competitive. There are no virtual walkovers against undermanned or unprepared opponents.