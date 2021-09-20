Orchard Park boys volleyball holds off Canisius in five-set thriller

In the first poll of the season three weeks ago, Canisius was on top, garnering all 10 first-place votes. A week later, the Crusaders dropped to No. 2 and OP was on top, even though Canisius had not lost a dual match and defeated Orchard Park in two sets in the championship of the Clarence Invitational, usually the first major competition of the boys season.

Orchard Park got even, defeating the Crusaders in the quarterfinal of the Eden Can-Am Tournament at the Buffalo Niagara Court Center in West Seneca. The Quakers beat McQuaid Jesuit in the semifinals, but fell to another Section V power, Penfield, in the championship bracket final.

In their first season under new head coach Trevor Gooch, Canisius dropped to third in this week’s poll, a half point behind Frontier. The Falcons’ triumphs over Section V Fairport in the semifinals and over St. Joe’s in the championship match of the East Aurora Invitational on Saturday impressed voters enough to move them ahead of Canisius.

Besides highly successful head coach Tom Weislo stepping down as Canisius head coach, the Crusaders lost the Weislo twins, Ethan and Noah, who are at Springfield College in Massachusetts. Ethan was WNY Player of the Year last season. Connor Booth was a third Canisius senior to make All-WNY.