Orchard Park boys volleyball completes perfect season with sectional title

In an imperfect year for volleyball, Orchard Park was perfect.
The Quakers defeated Clarence in straight sets in their home gym. The scores were 25-22, 25-20 and 25-13. It was Orchard Park’s first Section VI title since 2015.
What’s more, the Quakers finished 13-0 in claiming the title. Apparently spring volleyball – forced by the pandemic – agreed with them.
“It’s been a long year,” Orchard Park coach Ricky Albano said. “We didn’t know what to expect. We didn’t know if we were even going to have a season. We got delayed a couple of weeks, and some of the fall sports got to play while others didn’t. It’s awesome that these guys got the opportunity to play.”
“I was playing with a group of guys I love,” Hudson Harris of the Quakers said. “It was nice to pull together and win one at the end. This was a really special group of guys, and we were able to pick it up right from the beginning.”
You’d expect a good match from the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Sectionals, and the Quakers and Red Devils delivered. It was a case of Orchard Park playing just a little bit better in the crucial portions of the match that made the difference. Perhaps the confidence of two earlier wins over the Red Devils helped in that sense.
In the first set, Orchard Park had the better of play in the early going, jumping out to a 12-7 lead. But Clarence bounced back with seven straight points and eight of the next nine to take a 16-13 edge. Then Orchard Park had a 9-3 run to take control of the set, and ran out the score from there.
“We’ve been here countless times,” Harris said. “It was just a matter of calming down, knowing what to do, and executing. We were able to do that.”
As the match went on, the Quakers played better and better as the points went by. Clarence came into the game nursing some injuries, and the eventual outcome became more apparent. The second set featured a six-point run in the middle for OP that more or less decided that outcome. The third set went from 9-8 to 20-12 for the Quakers almost in a blink. There were certain lineups in the rotation in which Orchard Park had a clear advantage, and the Red Devils simply couldn’t answer.
“One of our strongest suits is that we are really versatile,” Albano said. “Middle blockers were playing on the outside, outside hitters coming in and blocking in the middle. We were just trying to make Clarence’s job really, really tough. We tried to make sure we had a solid block in front of them all night. We didn’t give them any clean looks, and it played into our favor. We executed at a really high level.”
Statistically, Joe Nicometo of Orchard Park finished with 16 kills and two blocks. Harris had 14 kills and three blocks, and Ian Rauh added six kills.
When it was over, the Quakers had caught up to the rest of the school’s boys volleyball programs. It turns out that bragging rights were at stake.
“It was just pointed out to me that the Modified team went undefeated, and the Junior Varsity team went undefeated,” Albano said. “That’s a testament to the coaches.”
The perfect season, of course, comes with a bit of an asterisk. This was the final game of the season, since the Far West Regionals and state championships have been canceled for the year.
It’s always nice to win the last game of the season, and usually only one team per sport in a particular level has that chance. But perfection means Orchard Park will always wonder if it could have gone deep into state competition this year.
“You have a lot of talent in the Rochester area, you have a lot of talent in the Albany area, and you have a lot of talent in Long Island,” Albano said.
“Usually the top four teams get to throw down with each other. … Stranger things have happened, but we’ll be cool with this. This is awesome. I feel bad for the seniors that they didn’t get a chance at the states.”