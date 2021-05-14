Orchard Park boys volleyball completes perfect season with sectional title

In an imperfect year for volleyball, Orchard Park was perfect.

The Quakers defeated Clarence in straight sets in their home gym. The scores were 25-22, 25-20 and 25-13. It was Orchard Park’s first Section VI title since 2015.

What’s more, the Quakers finished 13-0 in claiming the title. Apparently spring volleyball – forced by the pandemic – agreed with them.

“It’s been a long year,” Orchard Park coach Ricky Albano said. “We didn’t know what to expect. We didn’t know if we were even going to have a season. We got delayed a couple of weeks, and some of the fall sports got to play while others didn’t. It’s awesome that these guys got the opportunity to play.”

“I was playing with a group of guys I love,” Hudson Harris of the Quakers said. “It was nice to pull together and win one at the end. This was a really special group of guys, and we were able to pick it up right from the beginning.”

You’d expect a good match from the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Sectionals, and the Quakers and Red Devils delivered. It was a case of Orchard Park playing just a little bit better in the crucial portions of the match that made the difference. Perhaps the confidence of two earlier wins over the Red Devils helped in that sense.