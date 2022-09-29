 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orchard Park boys golf wins 25th ECIC division championship

  Updated
The Orchard Park boys golf team clinched its 25th ECIC division championship since 1985 with a victory against Frontier 241-250 at Cloverbank Country Club for the Large School South Division title.

The medalist was Orchard Park’s Charlie Fischer, who shot an even-par 36.

Orchard Park is on a 17-match divisional winning streak, entering Thursday’s match against Lancaster at Orchard Park Country Club.

The overall large schools title will be determined Oct. 6 at OPCC against the South Division winner. The large schools winner will face the small schools winner at the ECIC overall championship and qualifier Oct. 11 at Diamond Hawk Golf Club.

All-Catholic boys golf

The All-Catholic Division A boys team championship is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at Harvest Hill. The Division B boys team championship begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Springville Country Club.

The All-Catholic boys individual golf championship is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 3 at Springville.

