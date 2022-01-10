Orchard Park boys basketball wins fifth in a row

Orchard Park’s boys basketball team remained undefeated as it kicked off a big week in ECIC I play.
The Quakers, ranked No. 2 in The News' large schools poll, beat Lancaster 67-55 on Monday. They travel to Clarence on Wednesday and host Hamburg on Friday.
Orchard Park, now 5-0, had a two-point lead at 46-44 entering the fourth quarter, but quickly opened the quarter with an 8-2 run on a basket by Seth Joba and three-point plays from Kegan Mancabelli and Joba.
The Quakers opened their lead to 58-48 on a Dylan Evans basket with less than four minutes to play.
Alex Crescente finished with 19 points to lead Orchard Park. Joba had 15 points, and Mancabelli added 12 points.
Lancaster (3-4) was led by Noah Kimble, with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Joe Harrington, with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Hart gets win No. 100
Starpoint wrestling coach Stephen Hart collected his 100th career victory last week.
Starpoint beat Sweet Home 70-4, but Sweet Home was missing much of its lineup due to Covid-19 concerns.
Ken East Hall seeks nominations
The Kenmore East Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 in any of four categories: Athlete, Coach/Administrator, Teams & Honorary.
To be eligible, athletes must have graduated a minimum of seven years prior to induction (2015). Coaches must be retired from the district for at least two years. Teams may be nominated after 10 years.
Nomination forms can be found on the district’s website and should be sent to: Director of Athletics, Brett Banker, 1500 Colvin Blvd., Kenmore, NY, 14223 by April 8.
Tickets for Canisius-Joe’s
Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be no general admission tickets for Wednesday’s basketball game between large schools No. 1 Canisius and No. 5 St. Joe’s at Kennedy Field House, Canisius announced.
Players’ families and students will be allowed. Tickets have been distributed to each school and can be used for the 5 p.m. junior varsity game and 6:30 varsity game. Payment will be collected at the door. All fans are required to wear masks.