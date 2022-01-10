Orchard Park boys basketball wins fifth in a row

The Kenmore East Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 in any of four categories: Athlete, Coach/Administrator, Teams & Honorary.

To be eligible, athletes must have graduated a minimum of seven years prior to induction (2015). Coaches must be retired from the district for at least two years. Teams may be nominated after 10 years.

Nomination forms can be found on the district’s website and should be sent to: Director of Athletics, Brett Banker, 1500 Colvin Blvd., Kenmore, NY, 14223 by April 8.

Tickets for Canisius-Joe’s

Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be no general admission tickets for Wednesday’s basketball game between large schools No. 1 Canisius and No. 5 St. Joe’s at Kennedy Field House, Canisius announced.

Players’ families and students will be allowed. Tickets have been distributed to each school and can be used for the 5 p.m. junior varsity game and 6:30 varsity game. Payment will be collected at the door. All fans are required to wear masks.