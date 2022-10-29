Orchard Park boys and girls win overall ECIC cross country titles

With less than a week until the Section VI cross country meets at Alden, the Orchard Park girls and boys captured overall team titles at the ECIC championship meet Saturday in East Aurora.

The OP boys scored 73 points. Clarence was second (79), followed by Alden (105), East Aurora (111) and Starpoint (140). The Quakers’ Joseph Bertola was the overall winner, covering the three miles in 15 minutes, 52.56 seconds. Thomas Blake finished sixth (16:33.72) to help OP’s scoring.

The OP girls had three top-10 finishers and scored 48 points. Clarence was second (101), followed by East Aurora (118), Lancaster (159) and Williamsville North (159).

Noel Barlette led the Orchard Park girls with a second-place finish in 18:21.07. Jillian O’Rourke was sixth (18:45.70) and Hannah Wierer was eighth (19:16.48).

The ECIC event was another good day for the sister and brother pair of Lillie and Cameron Bogdan of Frontier. Lillie Bodgan a sophomore, was the overall winner among girls, in 17:24.26. Cameron Bodgan was second in the boys race in 15:59.75.

Among the boys, after Bertola and Bogdan, came Clarence’s Noah Holden (16:16.36), East Aurora’s Owen Rung (16:18.87) and Lancaster’s Thomas Reid in fifth (16:29.93).

Among the girls, after Bogdan and Barlette, came Springville’s Kirsten Melnik (18:32.48), Starpoint’s Shannon Zugelder (18:37.65) and Williamsville South’s Brier Amerlinck (18:38.09).

The Orchard Park girls were the Division 1 team winner, with Starpoint taking Division 2, East Aurora winning Division 3 and Eden finishing first in the team scoring in Division 4.

Bogdan, Barlette and Amerlinck were the top three girls in Division 1.

Starpoint’s Zugelder had the best time among Division 2 runners, with Williamsville East’s Peyton Classer next at 20:27.76 and Starpoint’s Annabel Pacouloute in 20:38.49.

In Division 3, East Aurora’s Kailyn Houghton (18:56.58), Catherine Schoeneman (19:31.29) and Samatha Hulme (20:35.71) were first, second and fourth. Pioneer freshman Brooklyn Lazarz was third (19:32.83).

In Division 4 girls, Springville’s Melnik had the top time, with Eden taking the next five spots, four from freshmen, led by Giuliana Fodor (21:15.01) and Olivia Stalker (21:23.77).

In the boys, Orchard Park was the Division 1 team winner, with Starpoint in Division 2, East Aurora in Division 3 and Alden in Division 4.

Bertola, Bogdan and Holden had the top three times in Division 1.

In Division 2, Starpoint’s Peyton Spatorico had the best time in 16:36.80, followed by Williamsville East’s Marek France (16:59.61) and Starpoint’s Gavin Farrell (18:17.02).

East Aurora took the top four spots in Division 3, with Rung, who was fourth overall, followed by Shane Fraser (16:41.73), Mason Wiedeman (16:57.65) and Gus Hoak (17:28.70).

Alden runners owned the top six places in Division 3, led by Matthew Strasser (16:50.03), and the Feider family of freshmen – Gage (16:55.61), Caleb (17:01.65) and Evan (17:01.78).