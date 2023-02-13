The initial brackets have been set for the Section VI large and small schools ice hockey playoffs and the private school hockey playoffs.
Teams are reseeded after each round in each tournament.
Games begin Thursday with the large school quarterfinals.
The championship tripleheader is scheduled for KeyBank Center on Feb. 27 with games at 3:45, 6:15 and 8:45. The order of the games has not been determined.
Section VI Playoffs
Large schools
Quarterfinals
Thursday at Northtown Center
Lockport/Niagara Falls vs. Clarence, 5:30
Frontier vs. Williamsville North, 8 p.m.
People are also reading…
Semifinals
Monday at LECOM Harborcenter
Quarterfinal winner vs. Orchard Park, 6 or 8:30
Quarterfinal winner vs. Lancaster, 6 or 8:30
Final
Monday, Feb. 27
At KeyBank Center
Semifinal winners, TBA
Small schools
Pre-Quarterfinals
At Northtown Center
Friday
Niagara Wheatfield vs. North Tonawanda, 5:30
West Seneca East vs. Kenmore West, 8
Saturday
Amherst vs. West Seneca West, 1
Hamburg vs. Williamsville East, 3:30
Lew-Port vs. Kenmore East, 6
Sweet Home/Depew vs. Grand Island, 8:30
Sunday
Iroquois/Alden vs. Williamsville South, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Feb. 21
At Northtown Center
Games at 5:30 and 8
Semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 23
At LECOM Harborcenter
Games at 6 and 8:30
Final
Monday, Feb. 27
At KeyBank Center
Semifinal winners, TBA
Private schools
Quarterfinals
Thursday at LECOM Harborcenter
Canisius vs. St Mary’s, 6:30 p.m.
St. Joe’s vs. Bishop Timon, 9 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 22
At LECOM Harborcenter
Quarterfinal winner vs. Nichols, 6 or 8:30
Quarterfinal winner vs. St. Francis, 6 or 8:30
Final
Monday, Feb. 27
At KeyBank Center
Semifinal winners, TBA