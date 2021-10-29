OP, Amherst and Frewsburg take home girls swimming titles

Senior Mia Bogulski won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly and was the lead swimmer on two winning relays, and Emily Blake took first in the individual medley and 100 freestyle for Orchard Park, as the Quakers easily outdistanced the field in the Section VI Class A girls swimming championships Friday at Sweet Home.

The Quakers won seven of the 12 events and totaled 349 points. Clarence was second with 275 points. Frontier was third with 205.

Even though Amherst did not take a single first place, the Tigers won the team title at the Class B sectional meet at Maryvale. Frewsburg outpointed Fredonia to capture team honors in the Class C sectional meet at Olean.

Bogulski, who has state meet qualifying times, won the fly in 1:56.15 and the 200 in 52.57 seconds.

Isabella Mikulec in the 100 backstroke and the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay also won for Orchard Park.

Other firsts went to Zoe Zawodzinski of Frontier in the 50 freestyle; sophomore Emma Jones of Kenmore in the 500 free; and Jess Humby of Hamburg in the 100 breaststroke in a pool record time of 1:07.44.

Zawodzinski also anchored Frontier's 400 relay, which won in 3:43.12. Emma Sauer, Madeline Domster and Grace Vogt were also on the relay.