OP, Amherst and Frewsburg take home girls swimming titles

Senior Mia Bogulski won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly and was the lead swimmer on two winning relays, and Emily Blake took first in the individual medley and 100 freestyle for Orchard Park, as the Quakers easily outdistanced the field in the Section VI Class A girls swimming championships Friday at Sweet Home.
The Quakers won seven of the 12 events and totaled 349 points. Clarence was second with 275 points. Frontier was third with 205.
Even though Amherst did not take a single first place, the Tigers won the team title at the Class B sectional meet at Maryvale. Frewsburg outpointed Fredonia to capture team honors in the Class C sectional meet at Olean.
Bogulski, who has state meet qualifying times, won the fly in 1:56.15 and the 200 in 52.57 seconds.
Isabella Mikulec in the 100 backstroke and the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay also won for Orchard Park.
Other firsts went to Zoe Zawodzinski of Frontier in the 50 freestyle; sophomore Emma Jones of Kenmore in the 500 free; and Jess Humby of Hamburg in the 100 breaststroke in a pool record time of 1:07.44.
Zawodzinski also anchored Frontier's 400 relay, which won in 3:43.12. Emma Sauer, Madeline Domster and Grace Vogt were also on the relay.
Mikulec, Natalie Kassirer, Bogulski and senior Angela Forcucci-Andino made up OP's winning medley relay, which won in 1:51.87.
The Quakers combination of Mikulec, Penelope Choroser, Blake and Bogulski won the 200 relay in 1:41.01.
In Class B, East Aurora won the medley relay and had individual firsts from Jessica Drozdowski and had 321.50 team points. However, Amherst scored well in the three relays – second, fourth and third – and got first places from Sydney Crozier and eighth-grader Juliet Bewlay and outpointed the Blue Devils with 343.50.
East Aurora's team of Caroline Kloc, Grace Kwitek, Drozdowski and freshman Erin Zagrobelny won the medley relay in 1:52.72.
Olean won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays with senior Alexis Trietley swimming on both. Trietley doubled in winning the 50 freestyle (23.58) and 100 (51.84).
Lew-Port and Starpoint each had two first-placers. Senior Maya Marcyan of the Lancers won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.05 and Sydney Jokic won the backstroke in 1:02.81.
Starpoint senior Adrianna Martino won the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.47, and eighth-grader Kylie Kwoka of the Spartans took the 500 in 5:16.89.
Amherst's third-place finishes came from eighth-grader Juliet Bewlay in the 200 freestyle and Sydney Crozier in the 100 fly, each finish contributing 16 points to the Tigers' total.
In the Class C meet, Frewsburg and Fredonia each had four first places, and Fredonia had three seconds – Frewsburg had one – but it wasn't enough. Frewsburg outdistanced the Hillbillies 427-300.
Frewsburg won the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay and got first-place finishes from Cara Pillittieri in the 200 (2:05.27) and 500 freestyles (5:41.40). Fredonia received a strong effort from Victoria Spacciapoli, who won the individual medley in 2:16.88 and 100 breaststroke in 1:08.80. Spacciapoli also swam on Fredonia's winning 400 relay.
Other first-placers were Skylar King of Alden (50, 26.24), Elizabeth Sirgey of Tonawanda (butterfly, 1:07.27), Lauryn Ball of Allegany-Limestone (backstroke, 1:04.61) and Grace Canfield of Eden (100 freestyle, 58.27).
Two Section VI divers posted scores that qualified them for the state meet in the Section VI 1-meter diving competition held Thursday at Alden.
Elizabeth Pucci-Schaefer of Fredonia, who already had qualified for states with her score in last week's CCAA meet, improved on her total for 11 dives and first overall and in Class C. She scored 505.20 after winning the CCAAs with a 457.65. Earlier this month, she broke the Fredonia school record in a dual meet, topping a score that had stood for 43 years.
Senior Natalie Weissman of West Seneca East qualified for the state competition with a 440.70, 30.65 better than her score in the ECIC II meet. She was the ECIC II champion in 2019, the last time that meet was held.
Junior Rheese Maggio of the combined Southwestern/Jamestown team was first among the Class A divers.