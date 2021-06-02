One out away from perfect game, Williamsville North pitcher hits batter but rebounds for no-hitter

Williamsville North pitcher Brendan Morse was perfect through 6 2/3 innings against West Seneca West on Tuesday. One more out and he had a perfect game.

And then, well, he hit a batter and that ended the perfect game, but he didn’t get unnerved. His get the next batter out and preserved the no-hitter.

Morse’s final line in a 6-0 victory: no hits, no walks, one hit batter, 11 strikeouts.

“Obviously, hitting the batter was not the outcome I was planning on, but I immediately forgot about it and focused on getting the no-hitter instead,” he said. “I wasn’t going to be sad about it because I still had to focus on the task ahead of me.”

North improved to 10-2, with its losses coming to Monsignor Martin schools St. Francis and St. Joe’s, and 6-0 in ECIC I, and Morse is among the reasons why.

North travels to Williamsville South on Friday.

“What felt great for me was my mechanics and my slider,” he said. “Everything just seemed to move smoothly and it definitely helped throughout the game.”

Morse and Will North also got two stellar plays in the field from Noah Pohrte and Conner Hoehman.

“My teammates made some great plays in the field,” Morse said.