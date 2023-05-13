Mothers deserve praise every day, not just on Mother's Day.

But The News is taking the opportunity to ask high school athletes about the influence their moms have had on their athletic careers.

Here is a sampling of responses:

Sophie Auer, Lewiston-Porter: “My mom has been one of my biggest supporters. She has never missed one of my games and is by my side through everything. Whether it be after I lose a game or win a game, my mom is always there waiting for a hug at the end. Without my mom, I don’t think I would have been able to become the person I am today. Everything that I have learned about being responsible and respectful has come from her. It is my greatest wish to be able to grow up and be the mother that she was to me. Thank you Mom and I love you so much!”

Shane Cercone, Canisius: "Dear Mom, you mean the world to me. Watching your dedication and commitment to your family and kids has done nothing but inspire me to be great in the game of basketball. Everything that I have accomplished or will ever accomplish is because of the amazing example that you have set as a mother. I’ll never be afraid of anything on the basketball court because I remember where I come from. The strongest person in the world is my own mom. Love you, Holly Rock!! P.S.: Without you I would have no bounce at all because every atom of my athleticism comes from you. Sorry, Dad."

Molly Mescall, Iroquois: “My mom started my interest for basketball early on in my life. She played college basketball and wanted me to grow up in the sport like she did. From when I was very little to now, she has always been my support system. The number of times she has sacrificed for me to get in the gym or to a workout is countless. She always rebounds for me when I shoot, drives me to my out-of-town tournaments, and coaches me when I need it. Some of my favorite memories are being in the gym with my mom. She encourages me to be the best version of myself on and off the court. I would definitely not be the player I am today if it wasn’t for the countless sacrifices and support from her. She has truly shaped me into the player I am and the player I want to become.”

Katherine Carlone, Sacred Heart: “My mom has always supported me through every decision I have made in softball. She is my No. 1 fan and is always rooting for me no matter what. She encourages me to want to be good not only for myself but also for my team.”

Mia Vannelli, Depew: "My mom has influenced my life in many ways. But the biggest one was during my athletic career and getting me to where I am today. She has always taught me to never settle and to keep working hard. She has also been by my side through all of it, she reminded me through my (recruitment) to go to the place that feels like home for the next four years. My mom is also the one who takes me everywhere, lessons, games, practices, long drives for camps. She has also been my biggest supporter."

Jackson Newlove, Orchard Park: “Dear Mom, Thank you so much for everything you have done for me. You have shaped me to be the person that I am today, and I am so thankful for that. You always put everyone first instead of you. You are the best mom anyone could ever ask for.”

Reece Beaver, Southwestern: "My mom has been a huge part of my athletic career, and has supported my goals since the beginning. She has brought me to every practice, every game and even early morning sessions in the gym. She’s a huge cheerleader for my sisters and I as well – making posters, doing halftime games, starting cheers, and being the team hair braider. I’m very appreciative of the sacrifices she’s made to help me in my career."

Kyla Hayes, Cardinal O’Hara: “I wanted to share how much my mother means to me. I come from a family of six (dad, mom and four sisters) and I am the second youngest. My family was the first team I was a part of, and my mom is the captain of the team. She taught me at a young age to embrace the things that make me different. I was always the tallest person in my class until around the sixth grade and wore bigger sizes than the boys my age. My mother taught me to own who I am and love myself. She really helped build my confidence and when kids teased me, it didn't bother me because I loved the fact that I was tall.

"My mother never missed an event for me or any of my sisters. It doesn't matter if it was a school play, concert or a sporting event, she was there to support us. She also is my biggest cheerleader and also cheers and supports my teammates. This taught me to cheer for others and to show up and support those whom I care about. I can go on forever when it comes to sharing how much my mother loves and supports me and how lucky I am to have her. Although she didn't play sports herself, she has taught me how to be the best player I can be and helped me develop attributes that will help me on and off the court.”

Ryan Vanderlip, West Seneca West: “With Mother’s Day just around the corner, I would like to recognize my amazing mother, Colleen, and grandmother Jean. My mom always makes sure I have what I need to compete in all my sports. She makes sure I have my gear, water and sunscreen. She thinks of all the little things that make a big difference. My grandmother has always been my biggest supporter. I can’t remember a time when she wasn’t in her chair ready to cheer me and my team on. Whether it was Clarence to Cooperstown, Olean or Orlando, my grandmother has seen almost every game I have played. On the rare occasion she is not in person, she is following my every play on GameChanger.

"She will send me a text of encouragement before and after games and when she told me to hit one to Grandpa in heaven, I took one over the fence for a HR in Cooperstown, just like she asked. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom and Grandma, thank you for all your love and support.”

Isabelle Vranjes, Sacred Heart: “My mother, Erika Vranjes, is literally superwoman! We live in Hamburg and both me and my brother go to school 30 minutes away from home. She’s always driving us around, including my other two siblings. I’m so appreciative of her because she’s just awesome and deserves the world!”

Max Schneider, Williamsville East alum: “My mother has impacted my career in too many ways to count. She has always been my No. 1 supporter since the first time I dribbled a basketball. Whether it was driving me to practice as a kid or screaming at the top of her lungs at Buff State (during sectionals), she has been my biggest fan. I couldn’t have done anything without her. Love you, mom.”

Lilly Day, North Tonawanda: "My mom has impacted my sports life by always teaching me the right foods and supplements I should be putting in my body. If I have a cramp or a sore body part, she knows what will help me and she teaches me the right foods I need to be eating as an athlete. Not only does she teach me about how important it is to take care of my body, she teaches me how to be a leader. My mom teaches me how to get 1% better each day and how to cheer on my teammates all the time. She has taught me that if I wanna be the top 10%, I have to work for it and take care of my mental and physical well-being. Mom, I love you so much!"

Annabelle Day, Cardinal O'Hara: "Mom works very hard to help pay for all my traveling and training. She inspires me to never give up and keep on pushing. She is a great example to stay fit and has taught us to always continue to GRIND! Mom, you're the best mom in the world!"

Brittany Day, Cardinal O'Hara: "Mom, you are my best friend and have always been by my side. You have always been my biggest fan and have encouraged me to go toward my goals. You’ve taught us mind, body and soul and have always encouraged to us to get 1% better every day."

Rachel Kamrowski, Lancaster: "I’ve had a lot of people in my corner through the years to help me achieve my hopes and dreams, but one of the people who stands out the most is my mom, Kimberly Kamrowski. She has, and always will be, my biggest fan and No. 1 cheerleader. She never misses a game and when I’m on the court, I can truly feel her support from the stands. I set out to achieve some crazy things this season like commit to play in college and score 1,000 points, but I was able to live out my dreams because of her. She helped me realize that with the right mindset and dedication, anything is possible. I owe everything to my mom and truly can’t thank her enough for everything."

Brooke and Michael Christensen, Grand Island: "Our mom has been incredibly supportive through our athletic careers. She has done so much for us and we are beyond thankful. All of the long car rides to watch us compete at Houghton University, and even making the trek to Staten Island to watch us compete at states even though she was ill. Our mom has driven us everywhere, watched all of our meets, made sure we had everything we needed. She has put in as many hours making sure that we are prepared as we spent practicing. We would not be where we are today with out her never ending support. From the bottom of our hearts we thank you, mom.