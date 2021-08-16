Olympic champion Jenn Suhr heads new class of Section VI Hall of Fame

Jenn (Stuczynski) Suhr, an Olympic medalist and multitime national champion and former world record holder in the pole vault, and nine others will be inducted into the Section VI Hall of Fame Class of 2021 in December, the section announced.

Suhr was a standout in soccer, basketball, softball and golf at Fredonia High and in her senior year took up track and field. She ended up winning the pentathlon at the 2000 New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship meet. It eventually led to her becoming the world's best in the pole vault, a specialty she did not take up until 2004.

The Hall of Fame class includes three other former Section VI athletes and seven coaches or administrators.

The athletes to be inducted Dec. 3 are: Frank Pavicich (Niagara Wheatfield), Angela Tylec (Niagara Wheatfield) and Thomas Shiflett (Sweet Home).