Jenn Suhr, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist in the pole vault, headlines the ninth class of the Section VI Hall of Fame, officials announced Wednesday.

Suhr, a 2000 Fredonia High School graduate, is one of the greatest American women’s pole vaulters ever. She’s a three-time Olympian who won gold in London and a silver medal in 2008 in Beijing.

Suhr, who also played soccer, basketball and softball at Fredonia, recently was hired as an assistant track and field coach at her alma mater, Roberts Wesleyan University in Rochester.

The 10-member class includes East boys basketball coach Starling Bryant, who has 400-plus career wins, 14 Section VI titles, four New York State Public High School Athletic Association state championships and a Federation crown. He also has the most wins in Yale Cup history.

They join:

Timm Slade spent 33 years in education as a teacher, coach and administrator and was the Section VI executive director for 11 years.

Gene and Jeffrey Tundo were inducted together into the Orchard Park Athletics Hall of Fame last fall and will be inducted together into the Section VI hall. Gene Tundo was a longtime coach for the Quakers in football, lacrosse and wrestling and also coached girls indoor track and field. In football, his teams won Class AA state titles in 2008 and 2011 and were the state runner-up in 2011. In lacrosse, he led the program to 24 Sectional VI titles and 541 wins in 35 seasons. Jeffrey, a two-time All-Western New York selection in lacrosse and a 2009 Orchard Park graduate, went on to play at Ohio State and Stony Brook.

Byron Mulkey was an All-WNY selection in football and basketball at Niagara Wheatfield before going on to play basketball at the University at Buffalo. He averaged 25.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists as a senior and held the school scoring record of 1,777 points. After his basketball career at UB, he earned a tryout with the Bills.



Clar Anderson was a two-time state wrestling champion at Olean in 1979 and 1980 and went to become a three-time NCAA All-American and was the NCAA champion at 134 pounds in 1983 for Oklahoma State. He then coached at Oklahoma State, North Carolina State and Duke before returning to Olean.

Patrick Burke spent 20 years as athletic director at Lockport, his alma mater. After retiring, he was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Daemen.

Rick DeKay won more than 400 games as a baseball coach in 40-plus seasons with West Valley, Panama and Springville. He is being inducted as an administrator for his time at West Valley.

Tom Sutton is a world-renowned lacrosse official who has been an on-field official in elite international play and in the United States and also been an administrator in a variety of roles, including the chief of officiating for World Lacrosse. He is a longtime members of the Niagara Frontier Lacrosse Officials Association.

The Class of 2023 induction ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 1 at The Columns Banquets, 2221 Transit Road in Elma. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and dinner, followed by the ceremony.

Dinner reservations are $45 per individual, $25 for children ages 4-12. Tickets can be purchased before Nov. 21 at https://gofan.co/app/events/1028238?schoolId=NYSHSAAVI