Olmsted's Brooklyn Bullock reaches 1,000 points; boys and girls MLK Classic recaps

Brooklyn Bullock, a three-sport athlete for Olmsted, scored 31 points, including the 1,000th of her career as the Owls beat City Honors 53-39 Saturday in the girls MLK Classic at Hutch Tech.

Bullock entered the game needing 13 points and had 23 in the first half as Olmsted improved to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Canisius Cup Division I play for a tie for first place with City Honors (7-2, 6-1).

She also added 13 rebounds, five blocks and two steals to a complete stat line.

Bullock, selected to the Canisius Cup I first team last season as a junior, is averaging 21 points per game on the season.

Olmsted used a 21-8 advantage in the second quarter for a 28-12 lead at halftime and never looked back.

Bullock, who also plays volleyball and runs track and field, will be attending Howard University next year.

In other girls MLK Classic games:

Jayniya Iverson had 28 points and seven rebounds to lead Global Concepts to a 44-25 victory against McKinley. Felise Fears added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Global (4-3).

Amarie Berrios had 15 points and Learsi Sabala added 14 as South Park (7-3) beat Cleveland Hill, 44-26.

Host Hutch Tech got 15 points each from Jimmia Green and Ken’Niyah Gadley to down Mount Mercy, 56-39, and improve to 8-3. Hutch Tech had a six-point halftime lead but opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run for a 36-18 edge.

Emerson earned a 35-20 victory against Tapestry.

Juliet Thurman had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists as Christian Central beat Performing Arts, 25-14.

Boys MLK Classic

In the boys MLK Classic on Saturday at McKinley, top-ranked small school Bishop Timon-St. Jude downed host McKinley, 86-68, behind 32 points from Jaiden Harrison.

The Tigers (9-2) opened up a close game in the final five minutes, including a 9-0 run, to beat McKinley (8-2), ranked No. 8 in the large school poll.

Nakyhi Harris had 19 for Timon, Jacob Humphrey had 17 and Malachi Park added 10 as the Tigers had four players in double figured.

Kevin Borden’s 22 points led McKinley and Mekhi Williams added 17.

In other boys MLK Classic games:

Grayson White had 21 points and Sean Gilmartin added 18 as Clarence beat Middle Early, 69-29. The Red Devils used a 23-7 advantage in the third quarter to pull away.

Holland held off MST Seneca, 55-54, after the Wolves rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit. Dax Bengart had 13, Brady Wiskup had 11 and Henry Anderson added 10 for the winner. Shamere Davis had a game-high 31 for MST Seneca.

Monday’s games

On the schedule Monday is the annual Coaches vs. Cancer Winter Showcase at Hilbert College, with five games beginning at 11 a.m. Admission is $5 with proceeds to benefit the American Cancer Society.

The day begins with the Cardinal O’Hara girls against the Hamburg girls at 11 a.m.

The Hamburg boys follow against Niagara Wheatfield at 1 p.m., followed by three Section VI vs. Monsignor Martin matchups.

McKinley, ranked No. 8 in last week’s News large schools polls, takes on No. 6 St. Francis at 3 p.m.

Niagara Falls, which was ranked No. 1 and suffered its first loss of the season Friday against Lew-Port, looks to bounce back against No. 5 Canisius at 5 p.m.

No. 7 St. Joe’s faces Orchard Park in the finale at 7 p.m.

In girls basketball, a doubleheader is scheduled for SUNY Fredonia as Jamestown faces Fredonia at 11 a.m., followed by Maple Grove vs. Westfield Academy at 12:30 p.m.