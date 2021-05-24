Olean's Marina Heister, Clarence girls win sectional golf titles

Marina Heister of Olean, who won five of the seven tournaments she played on the WNY PGA Junior Golf Tour in 2020, added another title to her collection on Monday at the Gowanda Country Club.

The Huskies senior won the Section VI girls championship, shooting 78 to finish four strokes ahead of Clarence junior Tori Leach.

Leach led Clarence to the team title. Red Devils golfers finished second, third, fourth and fifth to win the sectional. Clarence never has lost a girls golf match, an 11-year streak that reached 110 victories last fall.

Junior Annika Michel (85), sophomore Rosie Dinunzio (87), senior Alyssa Ballardo (88) and eighth-grader Kylie Dean (88) were the other Clarence golfers in the top six places. Emily Morelli’s 95 contributed to the Clarence team total of 342.

Lancaster was the team runner-up with 371. Senior Angeline Perillo led the Legends with 95. Other scores were junior Sophia Brown (92), Adrianna Pliszka (95), Kayla Buczkowski (95) and Riley Morris (103).

In individual scores, junior Kaylin Kline of East Aurora/Holland finished ninth with 93.

Melanie Green of Medina won the last Section VI girls championship held in 2019. She has moved on to the University of South Florida, where she made the All-American Athletic Conference team as a freshman this spring. Ballardo of Clarence was the runner-up in 2019.

