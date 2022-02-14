Olean takes over No. 1 spot in News small schools boys basketball poll

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls through games of Feb. 13.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Canisius [MM] (5)
|17-5
|50
|1
|2.
|Jamestown [AA]
|16-2
|45
|2
|3.
|Amherst [A]
|17-2
|36
|3
|4.
|Orchard Park [AA]
|15-2
|34
|4
|5.
|St. Joe's [MM]
|10-9
|26
|5
|6.
|Health Sciences [A]
|14-3
|22
|7
|7.
|Williamsville East [A]
|14-4
|20
|8
|8t.
|St. Francis [MM]
|12-9
|15
|6
|9t.
|Niagara Wheatfield [A]
|16-2
|15
|10
|10.
|McKinley [A]
|13-2
|12
|9
Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Olean [B] (5)
|16-1
|50
|2
|2.
|Bishop Timon [MM]
|14-5
|45
|1
|3.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|12-7
|38
|3
|4.
|Randolph [C]
|17-1
|37
|5
|5.
|Tapestry [B]
|10-8
|25
|8
|6.
|Nichols [MM]
|9-9
|23
|4
|7.
|Lackawanna [B]
|14-4
|18
|6
|8.
|Salamanca [C]
|12-6
|11
|7
|9.
|Allegany-Limestone [B]
|12-7
|10
|9
|10.
|Lewiston-Porter [B]
|11-7
|9
|10
|Others
|Cardinal O'Hara [MM]
|6-16
|8
|Depew [B]
|13-5
|1