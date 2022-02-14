 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Olean takes over No. 1 spot in News small schools boys basketball poll
  Updated
  • 0
Canisius Jamestown (copy)

Canisius forward Declan Ryan shoots against Jamestown during the first half of the Centercourt Classic at Hamburg High School on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls through games of Feb. 13. 

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts.  Prev. 
 1. Canisius [MM] (5) 17-5 50 1
 2.  Jamestown [AA] 16-2  45  2 
 3.  Amherst [A]  17-2  36  3 
 4.  Orchard Park [AA]  15-2  34  4 
 5.  St. Joe's [MM]  10-9 26  5 
 6.  Health Sciences [A]  14-3  22  7
 7.  Williamsville East [A] 14-4  20 8 
 8t.  St. Francis [MM] 12-9 15  6 
 9t.  Niagara Wheatfield [A] 16-2 15  10 
10.  McKinley [A]  13-2  12 9 

Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).

Small schools 

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Olean [B] (5) 16-1 50 2
 2.  Bishop Timon [MM] 14-5 45  1 
 3.  St. Mary's [MM]  12-7 38  3 
 4.  Randolph [C]   17-1  37 5 
 5.  Tapestry [B]  10-8 25  8 
 6.  Nichols [MM]   9-9 23 4 
 7.  Lackawanna [B]  14-4 18  6 
 8.  Salamanca [C]  12-6 11  7 
 9.  Allegany-Limestone [B]12-7  10 9 
10.  Lewiston-Porter [B]   11-7  9 10 
Others  Cardinal O'Hara [MM]  6-16 8  
  Depew [B] 13-5 1  

