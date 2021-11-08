Olean girls volleyball continues magical season by beating Springville

Olean’s magical run through the girls volleyball season took another impressive step on Monday night, even if there were a couple of speed bumps along the way.
The Huskies jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Springville in the best-of-five competition, which was held at North Tonawanda High School. Olean led in the third set, but couldn’t hold on to clinch the match. It was the same story in the fourth set.
The fifth set, however, was different. The Huskies (10-9) upped their level of play for a 25-15 win to claim the Class B overall title, Olean’s second in three years.
“It was definitely crazy,” Logan Baer of the Huskies said about the roller-coaster ride of a victory.
It’s been quite a time for a team that entered the postseason with a 6-9 record. But after four wins in a row, the Huskies’ unexpected run lives for at least two more days. Baer thought a midseason win that ended a four-game losing streak in early October was the start.
“I think when we beat Allegany-Limestone,” she said. “We went to five sets, and we really played as a team, and we wanted the win. We went out and did it, and I think that brought us back up.”
It was difficult to know how this match might play out. Olean hadn’t played an opponent with a winning record in the sectionals, while Springville was 17-2 entering Monday’s match. The Huskies thought it was important to show they could play with the Griffins right away. They did with a 25-21 win.
“Anytime you’re going up against a team that’s 17-2, you just know that they’ll come out swinging,” Peters said. “They know what to do, they will come out smart, they will know where to pass. We knew we had to play a big team.”
It was more of the same in the second set, as Olean turned a 6-5 lead into 14-6, and went on for a 25-17 win.
“That momentum in the first two sets was really unexpected from everybody,” Peters said. “Our girls knew that they really, really wanted this. They knew they were coming in as underdogs.”
And when the Huskies broke open a tight set to take an 18-12 lead, it seemed the coronation of the overall B champs was only minutes away.
But Springville had other plans. The Griffins scored the final five points to complete a 25-23 victory in a set in which the Huskies gave away eight serves. In the fourth set, Olean let an 18-13 lead get away as Springville scored six of the last seven points to take the set 25-21. Ella Whitman led the way for the Griffins, who relied on her spikes during the comeback.
Peters didn’t allow herself to think about what might have been at that point.
“I never do. I’ve learned my lesson,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what the lead is. It’s go time. If we’re up by five, we can’t let up. You can not afford it. One or two points is all it takes to change the momentum.
“I told my kids, ‘I think you have been showing that you want this game, that you are earning this game, and you can put this game away. But you have to go out there and you have to finish. That’s what we weren’t doing. We were going through the motions in sets three or four.”
The Huskies, though, didn’t panic. They had a 10-8 lead in the early going, and then took nine of the next 10 points to lead 19-9. Once Olean traded points to be up by 23-13, it became obvious that the Huskies could prepare to celebrate … and exhale.
“I just think about the next point, and I know we’re going to win,” Baer said. “You get really frustrated, and it comes out OK.”
For Olean, Baer had 44 assists, 11 digs and three aces. Michelle Droney had 18 kills and three blocks. Adele Dwaileebe had 15 kills and 12 digs. Makenna Pancio finished with 24 digs. Leah Williams and Kylie Anastasia had eight kills each.
Now it’s on to a match with the Section III champion, which will be held in the Syracuse area on Wednesday.
“It’s an honor to be in this position and representing our Section,” Peters said. “This is a great group of kids. They’ve gone through a lot this season. … There’s a lot of talent on this team. It’s a lot to fuel off of.”