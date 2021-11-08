Olean girls volleyball continues magical season by beating Springville

“Anytime you’re going up against a team that’s 17-2, you just know that they’ll come out swinging,” Peters said. “They know what to do, they will come out smart, they will know where to pass. We knew we had to play a big team.”

It was more of the same in the second set, as Olean turned a 6-5 lead into 14-6, and went on for a 25-17 win.

“That momentum in the first two sets was really unexpected from everybody,” Peters said. “Our girls knew that they really, really wanted this. They knew they were coming in as underdogs.”

And when the Huskies broke open a tight set to take an 18-12 lead, it seemed the coronation of the overall B champs was only minutes away.

But Springville had other plans. The Griffins scored the final five points to complete a 25-23 victory in a set in which the Huskies gave away eight serves. In the fourth set, Olean let an 18-13 lead get away as Springville scored six of the last seven points to take the set 25-21. Ella Whitman led the way for the Griffins, who relied on her spikes during the comeback.

Peters didn’t allow herself to think about what might have been at that point.