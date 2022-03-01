Olean boys advance to Class B-1 final

The Olean boys basketball team has a tradition of winning. The Huskies have captured 10 Section VI championships since 2008. In other words, the team has passed down the secrets of coming through in clutch situations.
Olean did exactly that again on Tuesday night. The Huskies held off Lewiston-Porter 52-49 in the B-1 semifinal in the Buffalo State Sports Arena.
“We talk about the fact that we have a team, but really we have a program,” winning coach Tim Kolasinski said. “The guys in the past wrote the blueprint. Now, we say, 'You’re the team now, and you know what you have to do.' ”
Trailing by 49-48 with less than two minutes, Olean did what was necessary down the stretch. Cade Anastasia hit a lay-up with 1:03 left to put the Huskies up for good. Then, after a couple of turnovers by both sides, Zion James stepped to the line with 12.4 seconds left – and sank two free throws to make it a three-point game. The Lancers had two last-second attempts to tie the game, but couldn’t do it.
“With about five minutes left, we were down about six, and just the way was going, every possession was a life-or death matter,” Kolasinski said. “We hit that stretch where we got a couple of turnovers. … The body language was always positive when we went down late. No heads were hanging.”
Olean will play Lackawanna for the B-1 championship at Buffalo State. Game time Saturday is 1:45 p.m.
James finished the game with 21 points to lead all scorers. Jack DeRose added 17 for the Huskies. Logan Eoute led the Lancers with 17 points, while Bobby Beilein had 13 and Vinny Carlo scored 11.
The contest had a difficult act to follow in the other semifinal in terms of tempo. Relatively speaking, the second game in B-1 seemed to be in slow motion … but only in relative terms. Both teams had a little problem scoring right from the start.
Olean dented the scoreboard first, scoring on a three-pointer by Jack DeRose after almost two minutes. That led to an 8-0 lead – the biggest of the margin of the first half. Lewiston-Porter finally scored with a little less than four minutes gone, but Olean had a strong finish to go up 15-8 after eight minutes.
The Huskies still led by seven, up 20-13, two minutes into the second quarter. Then, the Lancers got back in the game. They scored three straight baskets – all in the paint – to cut the lead to one. Then, after an exchange of three-pointers, a Bobby Beilein drive gave Lew-Port the lead at 24-23. Beilein added a couple of free throws in the final minute, and the Lancers left the court with a 28-25 lead.
Lewiston-Porter never trailed during the third period, but they were tied a couple of times. James hit a pair of three-pointers to even the score at 38-38 with 2:28 left. But the Lancers responded with three straight lay-ups to close out the period with the lead. They simply couldn’t hold on to it at the end.
After a somewhat conventional basketball game, Olean will face a Lackawanna team that won’t be standing around much. Kolawsinski was asked if he would use track shoes or basketball sneakers for that one.
“The first thing we need to do is slow them down a little bit, so I’ll hold off on the track shoes,” he said with a laugh.