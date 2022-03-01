Olean boys advance to Class B-1 final

The Olean boys basketball team has a tradition of winning. The Huskies have captured 10 Section VI championships since 2008. In other words, the team has passed down the secrets of coming through in clutch situations.

Olean did exactly that again on Tuesday night. The Huskies held off Lewiston-Porter 52-49 in the B-1 semifinal in the Buffalo State Sports Arena.

“We talk about the fact that we have a team, but really we have a program,” winning coach Tim Kolasinski said. “The guys in the past wrote the blueprint. Now, we say, 'You’re the team now, and you know what you have to do.' ”

Trailing by 49-48 with less than two minutes, Olean did what was necessary down the stretch. Cade Anastasia hit a lay-up with 1:03 left to put the Huskies up for good. Then, after a couple of turnovers by both sides, Zion James stepped to the line with 12.4 seconds left – and sank two free throws to make it a three-point game. The Lancers had two last-second attempts to tie the game, but couldn’t do it.