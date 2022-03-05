Olean, Allegany-Limestone to meet in Class B boys basketball final

True to their nickname, the top-seeded Steelers brought a blue-collar mentality in the third quarter and made it a one-point deficit entering the fourth, trailing 46-45.

“I have a ton of seniors, so we were able to get into a timeout and regain our composure a little bit,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said.

The fourth quarter is when the Steelers’ lack of offensive production, coupled with the second-seeded Huskies’ execution, led to some frustration on the Steelers' bench. Rivers hit the scorer's table and ran on the court a few times attempting to tell his players what they needed to do.

Despite his pleas, it wasn’t enough. A late run for the Huskies led by McClain put the game away.

“I hate this feeling,” Rivers said aloud as Lackawanna watched Olean receive its awards.

As for Allegany-Limestone, the sixth-seeded Gators started their game slowly and took a five-point lead at halftime, but turned that into a 16-point advantage entering the fourth quarter.

Their defense led to offense, as Tyler Curran (22 points), Hudson Kwiatkowski (17 points) and Andrew Giardini (13 points) led Allegany-Limestone (17-7) in scoring.