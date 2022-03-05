Olean, Allegany-Limestone to meet in Class B boys basketball final

Olean won its 13th Section VI boys basketball championship in 16 years by beating Lackawanna 60-55 for the Class B-1 title Saturday at Buffalo State, and the Huskies did it the Olean way.
In its 21 victories this season, Olean has allowed more than 58 points only twice.
Senior Kamdyn McClain, who gave off the feeling of an old school guard as he’d give his defender his back side while dribbling, led Olean with 16 points.
“We were just us,” McClain said. “I think we stuck to our game plan and executed it really well. I think it showed in the final score. We did what we needed to do.”
Olean (21-2) will face B-2 champion Allegany-Limestone in the Class B crossover championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Buffalo State. The Gators won their third B-2 title in four years with a 66-44 victory against Tapestry on Saturday.
The Huskies started the game strong and constantly frustrated the Steelers, but Jesus Alvarez (17 points and 10 rebounds) led Lackawanna on a 6-0 run coming out of halftime.
“Relax, the game isn’t over yet,” Lackawanna coach Marcus D. Rivers told his team. “We just need to try a little bit harder.”
True to their nickname, the top-seeded Steelers brought a blue-collar mentality in the third quarter and made it a one-point deficit entering the fourth, trailing 46-45.
“I have a ton of seniors, so we were able to get into a timeout and regain our composure a little bit,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said.
The fourth quarter is when the Steelers’ lack of offensive production, coupled with the second-seeded Huskies’ execution, led to some frustration on the Steelers' bench. Rivers hit the scorer's table and ran on the court a few times attempting to tell his players what they needed to do.
Despite his pleas, it wasn’t enough. A late run for the Huskies led by McClain put the game away.
“I hate this feeling,” Rivers said aloud as Lackawanna watched Olean receive its awards.
As for Allegany-Limestone, the sixth-seeded Gators started their game slowly and took a five-point lead at halftime, but turned that into a 16-point advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Their defense led to offense, as Tyler Curran (22 points), Hudson Kwiatkowski (17 points) and Andrew Giardini (13 points) led Allegany-Limestone (17-7) in scoring.
Next up is a fourth meeting this season with Olean, which won the first three.
"Well, we certainly know each other well at this point," Allegany-Limestone coach Glenn Anderson said. "I don’t think there will be many surprises. That being said, if we play them the same for the fourth time that would be dumb.
"We have some wrinkles to throw at them that we haven’t shown. The other three games were tied in the fourth quarter, so I would expect another close game."
The teams have played once in each month of the season – a 52-40 Olean win at Allegany-Limestone on Dec. 19, a 63-58 Olean vistory at Allegany-Limestone on Jan. 6, and a 58-47 win for Olean at home on Feb. 1
“They are a very tough opponent,” Kolasinski said. “We’re very excited to have the opportunity to play them again.”