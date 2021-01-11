Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil, a Canisius High product, to miss national title game

Canisius High graduate and Amherst native Blake Haubeil will not kick for Ohio State in Monday night's national championship game after he announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Haubeil took to Instagram in the hours before the game and wrote that not playing is "one of the most gut-wrenching feelings I've ever experienced." He said he is asymptomatic and has not seen family or friends for four months in order to potentially avoid testing positive, but he also expressed anger at the timing.

"I didn't go out and do something I knew I wasn't supposed to be doing and then wake up with a positive test," he wrote on Instagram. "That is the honest truth.

"I'm generally a private person, however, I feel it is important for me to share my feelings and overall frustration on the matter. Football isn't just something I do, it's a part of who I am."

He did not travel to Miami with the team.

Haubeil previously missed wins against Rutgers and Indiana with a groin injury. He was 5 of 7 field goals, including a long of 43 yards, and 24 of 24 on extra points. He has never missed an extra point in his college career, finishing 146 of 146. He was 28 for 35 in his career on field goals.

A two-time All-Western New York first-team selection, he was 17 of 22 on field goals and 89 of 91 on extra points at Canisius. He was ranked as the No. 2 kicker in the Class of 2017 and was named to the USA Today All-USA first team as a senior.