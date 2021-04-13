 Skip to main content
O'Hara's Jade Rutledge is early commit to Niagara women's basketball
Jade Rutledge is in line to fill a key role next season when Cardinal O'Hara defends its Monsignor Martin Athletic Association girls basketball championship.

Jade Rutledge, who is in line to fill a key role next season when Cardinal O'Hara defends its Monsignor Martin Athletic Association girls basketball championship, announced Tuesday her commitment to Niagara University.

A 6-foot junior, Rutledge made her announcement on Twitter.

She averaged 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds a game for the Hawks, who went 14-0 for the season and 12-0 in Monsignor Martin regular season games and finished No. 1 in the News' large schools final girls basketball poll. She also had 2.4 blocks per game.

Hawks coach Nick O'Neil will have to replace three seniors who were first-team All-Catholic AA selections – Aaliyah Parker, Mia McCarthy and Amelia Strong. All were double-figure scorers – Parker at 18.2, McCarthy at 14.9 and Strong at 14.6.

Parker has committed to Niagara, too. Strong has committed to Long Island University, and McCarthy is headed for NCAA Division II West Alabama.

In her tweet, Rutledge thanked her coaches and parents for encouraging her to be the best as a player and person. She went on to say:

"With that said, I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my basketball and academic career at Niagara University. I am blessed to receive this opportunity and looking forward to continue playing the sport I love."

