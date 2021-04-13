O'Hara's Jade Rutledge is early commit to Niagara women's basketball

Hawks coach Nick O'Neil will have to replace three seniors who were first-team All-Catholic AA selections – Aaliyah Parker, Mia McCarthy and Amelia Strong. All were double-figure scorers – Parker at 18.2, McCarthy at 14.9 and Strong at 14.6.

Parker has committed to Niagara, too. Strong has committed to Long Island University, and McCarthy is headed for NCAA Division II West Alabama.

In her tweet, Rutledge thanked her coaches and parents for encouraging her to be the best as a player and person. She went on to say:

"With that said, I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my basketball and academic career at Niagara University. I am blessed to receive this opportunity and looking forward to continue playing the sport I love."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.