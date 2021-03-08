O'Hara girls beat St. Mary's 64-54, clinch home court for Monsignor Martin final

Cardinal O’Hara’s quest for a flawless season comes down to one game on its home court against the one girls basketball team that has caused the Hawks problems, but hasn’t quite figured out how to beat them.
With first place and the top seed for the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association large school playoff on the line Monday, O’Hara bolted to a big lead and then repelled a St. Mary’s rally to earn a 64-54 victory in a contest featuring The Buffalo News’ top two ranked large schools.
No. 1 O’Hara (13-0, 12-0 in MMHSAA) again got the better of the second-ranked Lancers (12-2, 10-2), but unlike the teams’ meeting last month at St. Mary’s – in which the Hawks needed to rally for a nail-biting five-point win – the rematch looked like it would be no contest after 16 minutes. O’Hara led by 19 at halftime, holding the Lancers to just 13 points, including three in the second quarter. The Hawks led by 23 early in the third quarter.
But St. Mary’s, which features one of the top scorers in the area in junior Shay Ciezki, chipped away and pulled within 54-50 with 3:38 left.
That’s when O’Hara went to one of its bread-and-butter plays, with senior Aaliyah Parker and classmate Mia McCarthy picking and rolling in front of the Hawks bench and McCarthy sinking a 3-pointer to spark one final run to put away St. Mary’s and clinch one more home game.
The teams meet at 5 p.m. Saturday at Cardinal O’Hara for the Monsignor Martin playoff championship.
“I’m very proud of our girls,” triumphant coach Nick O’Neil said. “That’s a very good team to hold off for two games and keep them 20 points under their average. … Beating them three times is going to be tough. … I think they may have found a chink in our armor that we’re going to have to clean up.”
What was supposed to be a three-team tournament shrunk to two because Sacred Heart’s season ended via a 10-day Covid-19 pause Friday, six days before the scheduled semifinal.
Had St. Mary’s won, it would’ve shared the regular-season title with the Hawks, with a postgame coin flip determining the top seed/host team for the final.
It didn’t come down to that, as Parker and McCarthy combined for 44 points – with Parker scoring a game-high 25 – and McCarthy delivering another momentum-killing 3-pointer to tilt the scales in O’Hara’s favor.
“That was a big play,” O’Neil said. “We put Aaliyah and Mia on the same side, kind of hoping they’d double down on her, so we get Mia free. … Aaliyah opens it up for Mia and Mia opens it up for Aaliyah. They’re best friends. That’s what helped us get the victory.”
When O’Hara beat the Lancers earlier this season, it slowed the game as a way of keeping their lethal offense under control. The Hawks changed it up Monday, going out of their way to speed up St. Mary’s, resulting in turnovers and rushed shots.
St. Mary’s trailed 13-10 with 40 seconds left in the first quarter after Ciezki hit a 3-pointer. O’Hara scored 29 of the next 32 points, with Parker sparking the run with a layup to end the first quarter.
Parker scored 10 points during the blitz. She factored in the first 11 points of the run, scoring nine and assisting on a basket by Amelia Strong.
“We just worked really hard,” said Parker, a Niagara University commit. “We wanted to play really good defense the first half, and we did. We wanted to speed things up. We wanted to run them out of the gym.”
“I always have to give it to the role players on our team, they always come through,” O’Neil said. “They were huge in this game. … Courtney McClaney did one of the best jobs I’ve ever seen on Shay in the first half. Shay figured it out in the second half … but in the two games, she has done a great job, better than probably anyone else in Western New York (guarding Ciezki).”
The Lancers regained their bearings and did so with Ciezki, opting to attack via the dribble drive. She scored 16 of her 23 points in the second half with nine points coming from the free-throw line. The Lancers outscored O’Hara 41-32 during the final 16 minutes. They kept fighting to the end, something positive for them to build on heading into Saturday’s season-ending contest for both teams. There is no state tournament this winter due to the Covid-19 pandemic.