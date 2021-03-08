O'Hara girls beat St. Mary's 64-54, clinch home court for Monsignor Martin final

St. Mary’s trailed 13-10 with 40 seconds left in the first quarter after Ciezki hit a 3-pointer. O’Hara scored 29 of the next 32 points, with Parker sparking the run with a layup to end the first quarter.

Parker scored 10 points during the blitz. She factored in the first 11 points of the run, scoring nine and assisting on a basket by Amelia Strong.

“We just worked really hard,” said Parker, a Niagara University commit. “We wanted to play really good defense the first half, and we did. We wanted to speed things up. We wanted to run them out of the gym.”

“I always have to give it to the role players on our team, they always come through,” O’Neil said. “They were huge in this game. … Courtney McClaney did one of the best jobs I’ve ever seen on Shay in the first half. Shay figured it out in the second half … but in the two games, she has done a great job, better than probably anyone else in Western New York (guarding Ciezki).”